Pigeons: the surprising intelligence of war heroes treated as urban plague

Steve Portugal

The Conversation*

3 September 2022

Credit, Getty Images

If you ask someone why a particular animal is their favorite, the person will likely talk about the amazing things the creature is capable of, mention its interesting features or appearance.

Few people would cite, however, the pigeon as their favorite animal.

Many consider these birds to be pests rather than wildlife.

People’s total disdain for pigeons breaks my heart. If you sit in a park at lunchtime, anywhere in the world, you are almost certain to witness people crucifying pigeons.

I see people stamping their feet on the ground and kicking while the birds pass between their legs to pick up the leftover crumbs.

But few people wonder why there are pigeons under the bench where they are sitting.

We brought pigeons to our cities, and yet many of us despise them. But it wasn’t always that way: we have a long and prosperous relationship with the poor pigeon.

Urban pigeons are descended from wild pigeons. We domesticated them centuries ago for food and for their ability to navigate. They thrive in our cities because our tall buildings and windowsills replicate their natural habitat: caves and cliffs. Our waste provides abundant food.

Children are among the few who like to play with pigeons, as for most adults these birds are a pest.

People are excited about carrier pigeons, but there is not much difference between carrier pigeons and urban pigeons. It just depends on whether they live in someone’s loft like a captive bird or in the town square.

Who are you calling brainless?

Pigeons’ ability to guide is legendary. We are still learning about how amazing these birds are. They can do basic math on the same level as apes, and can distinguish real words from made-up words.

Homing pigeons can find their way around using their sense of smell, landmarks, the Earth’s magnetic field, and infrasound (sound waves too low in frequency to be picked up by the human ear).

They can also follow each other and are able to learn each other’s routes. Urban pigeons often mate for life—and they make very caring parents. The adults produce a crop milk, with which they gently feed their young.

Our fascination with its orienteering ability continues to this day — there are tens of thousands of pigeon races around the world every year. Winners sell for over £1 million.

To this day, pigeon competitions are held in several countries.

image problems

We have a lot of disdain for the pigeons that live among us in towns and cities. But not so long ago, we were fascinated by these creatures.

In the mid-19th century, humans appreciated pigeons for their good looks. During this period, many new breeds emerged, including the fantail, jacobin, tumbler, and barb.

Its exaggerated features attracted the attention of Charles Darwin. He was a pigeon aficionado and used this dramatic example of diversity within a species to convey his insights into natural selection in The Origin of Species.

It’s a bit like we’ve seen so many urban pigeons that we can no longer appreciate their rainbow neck feathers and plump, fluffy bodies. These traits would be valued in a rare species.

Charles Darwin used pigeons to support his theories about the evolution of species

warrior birds

Urban pigeons are true survivors. Having spent many hours watching pigeons in London’s St James Park, I have seen them covered in oil, milk and human vomit. I’ve seen pigeons without one leg, without both legs and stuck in pieces of garbage. However, they move on.

Pigeons lack the usual sympathy towards animals in danger. Many people have told me that far from inspiring sympathy, the pigeons’ battle scars only add to their dislike: the birds look “sloppy”.

Urban pigeons are believed to be prone to losing their legs because human hair and nets tangle around them, cutting off their blood supply. They can also get their feet stuck in gum. Our litter harms pigeons—and we treat them with contempt for their appearance.

Pigeons are some of the most decorated animals in history. No fewer than 32 pigeons have won the prestigious Dickin Medal, the animal world’s equivalent of the Victoria Cross (the highest award the British government bestows on its military for standing up to the enemy).

Carrier pigeons were used intensively during World War I and II, to deliver vital messages between battalions and to fly cameras for reconnaissance missions.

Pigeons' navigation skills were used by armies of great powers to fight different battles

Perhaps the most famous war pigeon is Cher Ami, who in 1918 received the French Croix de Guerre medal for delivering messages from a battalion surrounded under heavy fire.

Cher Ami had been shot in the chest, was blind in one eye, and his right leg was hanging only by a tendon by the time he delivered his messages.

For many people, pigeons are some of the only wildlife they interact with on a regular basis. These interesting birds live right on our doorstep.

Next time you are outdoors, give the pigeons 30 seconds of your time. Watch them. Witness their intricate social interactions and tender moments between the couples as they groom each other’s feathers and bring nesting material as gifts.

However, if you really don’t want them around during lunch, the best advice is: don’t drop food scraps on the floor.

*Steve Portugal is Professor of Animal Biology and Physiology at the Royal Holloway University of London, UK.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in English).