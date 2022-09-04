





Pilot arrested after threatening to shoot down small plane in US supermarket Photo: Playback/Twitter

A pilot who threatened play your little plane against a Walmart supermarket in the city of Tupelo, in the US state of Mississippi, ended up landing in an open field and was arrested after flying erratically for several hours. Authorities said he will face charges of theft and terrorist threats.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told a news conference that Cory Wayne Patterson stole a Beechcraft King Air C90A from Tupelo Regional Airport, took off early Saturday morning, called 911 and threatened to shoot down the aircraft. .

NOW – Pilot threatens to crash a hijacked aircraft into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi.pic.twitter.com/ITcj757113 —Disclosetv (@disclosetv) September 3, 2022

Patterson didn’t have a pilot’s license, but he did have some flying instruction and worked at Tupelo Aviation fueling aircraft, which gave him access to planes.

Negotiators spoke to Patterson and convinced him not to carry out the threat and to land at the airport. Patterson didn’t have the experience to land and another pilot tried to guide him. A negotiator re-established contact and the plane landed safely in an open field.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said he hopes Patterson “gets the help he needs” and did not intend to harm himself or others after the initial threat.

Quaka said Patterson, on his Facebook page, posted what was essentially a farewell message before the incident. “I never really meant to hurt anyone. I love my parents and my sister, this is not their fault. Goodbye,” the message read.

Michael Canders, director of the Aviation Center at Farmingdale State College in New York, called the incident “a wake-up call” for general aviation airports and their employees.

Training

The Transportation Security Administration requires annual training emphasizing an incentive approach to reporting any behavior that could lead to a scenario like the one in Tupelo, according to Canders.

“That depends on everyone who works at an airport. If anyone sees someone they don’t recognize or some unusual activity, they should report it.”

The plane drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans headed north of Mississippi for teams from Mississippi University in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo lies between these two cities.

The plane landed in Benton County, about 80 kilometers northwest of Tupelo, and the pilot was arrested without injury. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Beechcraft King Air 90 landed in a field and only the pilot was on the plane.

Several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the FAA, are involved in the investigation.

At around 6:30 am, Mississippi officials urged residents to be on alert after the pilot made the threat.

On flight tracking website FlightAware, a Beechcraft King Air turboprop plane appeared Saturday morning flying erratically over Tupelo and then about 40 miles northwest in Benton and Union counties before landing at around 10:07 a.m. in Benton County.

The plane flew between 900 and 2,000 feet altitude, turning in circles and turning in different directions, according to the website.

In August 2018, an airline employee took off in an empty turboprop passenger plane on an unauthorized flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airportin Washington.

The worker, a ground service agent named Richard B. Russell, died after the plane crashed on an island in Puget Sound, about 30 miles from the airport.