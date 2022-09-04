Playlist Antena 1: The 10 best songs from …

Selena Marie Gomez, well known by her stage name, Selena Gomez, was born in the city of Grand Prairie, located in Texas, on July 22, 1992. She is a singer, actress, songwriter, businesswoman, producer, stylist and voice actress.

With almost 15 years of musical career, the artist gradually conquered her large audience of fans around the world with several of the most contagious and unforgettable hits. In fact, according to data from Billboard, the artist has sold more than 7 million albums and 22 million singles around the world, in addition to being recognized as the Billboard Woman Of The Year award in 2017.

Selena is known for the variety of works she has done, both inside and outside the artistic world, such as her debuting in the children’s series Barney and Friends in 1999, her starring in the Emmy Award winning series, “Wizards of Waverly Place” ( 2007-2010), as well as several films, such as “Princess Protection Program” (2009) and “Monte Carlo” (2011). It does not stop there! She has also worked as the official voice actress for one of the most beloved 3D animations in cinema, Hotel Transylvania, playing Mavis, in addition to producing series and presenting television shows.

In addition to entertainment, the artist was also involved in several other enterprise projects. In 2009, when she was just 17 years old, she became a UNICEF ambassador, the following year, in 2010, she launched her own clothing line, entitled “Dream Out Loud”, and recently, in 2019, she joined to Michelle Obama on the When We All Vote project. And last but not least, in 2020 she founded her own cosmetics brand called “Rare Beauty”.

With that in mind, Antena 1 dedicated today’s “Playlist Antena 1” board to Selena Gomez, with a selection of the singer’s best tracks, and some collaborations, for you to remember from the beginning of her career to the most recent releases.

Back To You (2018)

The song was released in May 2018 to compose the soundtrack of the series “13 Reasons Why”. In just a few weeks, the track was already among the most listened to in several countries around the world.

Commercially, the song reached the Top 5 in several countries such as Australia, Canada, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore and Slovakia. On the Billboard Hot 100, the song ranked 18th, and became Gomez’s 15th consecutive top 40 hit.

Love You Like A Love Song (2011)

The song was released on June 17, 2011 to compose the artist’s third studio album titled “When the Sun Goes Down”. It was written by Antonina Armato and Tim James, and produced by both under the stage name Rock Mafia.

It peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 10 on the Canadian Hot 100, selling over 2 million copies at the time, later being certified 5 times platinum by the RIAA.

Kill Em With Kindness (2016)

The single was released on May 3, 2016 through Interscope Records to compose their second studio album “Revival” (2015). It was written by the artist herself in collaboration with Rock Mafia producers Benny Blanco and Dave Audé, with R3drum contributing additional production.

The work performed well commercially, reaching the top of charts in countries such as Poland, the Top 10 in Belgium, Czech Republic and Hungary and the Top 20 in Argentina, Canada, Finland, Latvia, Lebanon, Slovakia and Switzerland. In North America, it reached number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A Year Without Rain (2010)

The track was released on September 7, 2010 to compose the album of the same name. It was written by Lindy Robbins and Toby Gad, being produced by the latter also producing the music. In fact, a very interesting curiosity about the work is that it also has a version recorded in Spanish, entitled “Un Año Sin Lluvia”.

“A Year Without Rain” was very well received by critics, who came to praise it as a dance ballad and noting Selena’s vocal maturity. Canada.

Hands To Myself (2015)

The song was recorded to compose the singer’s second studio album, titled “Revival”. It was officially released on January 20, 2016 through Interscope Records, being written by the artist herself in collaboration with Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and their producers Mattman & Robin and Max Martin.

And as expected, the work received many accolades and good reviews from music critics, who even praised its production and composition, as well as Gomez’s vocal performance.

As for commercial performance, “Hands to Myself” also performed very well. It peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming her fifth consecutive top ten hit in the US and Revival’s third.

Lose You To Love Me (2020)

The single was released by Interscope Records on October 23, 2019, to compose Selena’s third studio album titled “Rare”. It was written by the artist herself in collaboration with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and its producers Mattman & Robin.

The work reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming, at the time, the singer’s first number 1 song on the North American chart. In addition, she also topped several other rankings around the world, such as Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It was found that year that the song achieved more #1 peak positions than any other song released in 2019.

Wolves ft Mashmello (2017)

The song is a collaboration between the American singer and record producer and DJ Marshmello, being written by Marshmello in collaboration with Ali Tamposi, Louis Bell, Brian Lee, and produced by Marshmello and Andrew Wat. It was released on October 25, 2017 through Interscope Records.

Commercially, the song was a big hit. It topped a number of charts around the world, such as in Latvia, Poland and Serbia, as well as reaching the Top 20 in Germany and the United States. It is worth noting that it was considered, at the time of its release, as the second most successful electronic song of 2018 in the United States.

The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014)

The track was released on November 6, 2014 through Hollywood Records to compose their compilation album titled “For You”. It was written by the singer herself in collaboration with Antonina Armato, David Jost and Tim James, and produced by the duo Rock Mafia.

The work reached the 6th position on the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to being present in the Top 10 of Canada, Denmark, Lebanon and South Africa, as well as the Top 40 in thirteen other countries.

Come & Get It (2013)

The song is taken from his first solo studio album, titled “Star Dance”. It was released on April 7, 2013, through Hollywood Records, as the first single from the album. It was written by the Norwegian production team Stargate, consisting of Mikkel S. Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen, in collaboration with Ester Dean. Eriksen and Hermansen were responsible for producing the work, while Dean acted as vocal producer.

In the US, “Come & Get It” became her first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 entry at No. 6, as well as being certified triple platinum by the RIAA. It even became the singer’s second top ten single in Canada and the UK, being certified multi-platinum in the first country.

Good For You (2015)

The song, in partnership with rapper ASAP Rocky, was recorded to compose his second studio album, titled “Revival”. So it was released on June 22, 2015 through Interscope and Polydor labels. It was written by the artist herself and the rapper in collaboration with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson and Nolan Lambroza, being produced by the latter two, with Dreamlab handling vocal production.

The work was very well received by music critics, so it was later featured on several lists compiling the best songs of that year and nominated for awards such as Teen Choice Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Its commercial performance was also positive, being part of the Top 2 in countries such as Australia, Austria, Denmark, Spain, France and New Zealand. Furthermore, she even debuted at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

