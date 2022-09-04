POCO M4 Pro 31% off on AliExpress

Xiaomi has again arrived to shine with the POCO M4 Pro. The cell phone has a larger screen with better quality, more powerful cameras and faster charging. The best of it all? In addition to the price being competitive, on AliExpress you still have 31% off. That is, from R$1,566.45, the regular price of the device, to R$1,080.84 until the closing of this article.

And let’s go to the features of the cell phone. The POCO M4 Pro’s screen is 6.6 inches. Compared to its predecessor, there has been an advance in color calibration, much more accurate, and now the sound is stereo – and no longer mono as in the M3. In terms of performance, it is also faster than the last model, as the device now uses Dimensity 810 technology.

About the battery, the POCO M4 Pro, according to the manufacturer, can be used for a whole day without having to recharge it. Finally, the camera: Xiaomi has opted for an ultra-wide camera of with a 50 MP sensor and the front jumped from 8 MP to 16 MP., which guarantees a beautiful improvement.

It is worth mentioning that, as this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer. Xiaomi’s cell phone is sent for free to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

To purchase the product at a discount, Click here.