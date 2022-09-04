Ponto de Vista is the Super Tela film this Friday (26) at Record

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Today (26), from 11:15 pm, Record shows on the program Super Tela, the film Point of view. In short, it is a 2008 American action and political thriller film, directed by Pete Travis, and adapted from a screenplay written by Barry L. Levy.

The film is distributed by Columbia Pictures, while production is by Neal H. Moritz, and executive produced by Callum Greene, Tania Landau, Lynwood Spinks. The feature airs right after the broadcast of the Ilha Record 2 program.

Point of View Synopsis

In Spain, the President of the United States participates in a conference on combating terrorism. Thomas Barnes and Kent Taylor are Secret Service agents assigned to protect him during the event. The president ends up being shot on his arrival, which generates great turmoil.

In the crowd, American tourist Howard Lewis records the whole mess to show his children. The truth can only be unraveled from the perspective of several people present at the scene before and after the attack.

Cast

In the cast, Dennis Quaid is Agent Thomas Barnes, William Hurt is President Ashton, Matthew Fox is Agent Kent Taylor, and Forest Whitaker is Howard Lewis. Sigourney Weaver is Rex Brooks, Édgar Ramírez is Javier, Ayelet Zurer is Veronica, Eduardo Noriega is Enrique, and Richard T. Jones is Agent Holden.

Meanwhile, Bruce McGill is Phil McCullough, Saïd Taghmaoui is Sam/Suarez, Zoe Saldana is Angie Jones, and Holt McCallany is Agent Ron Matthews. Leonardo Nam is Kevin Cross, James LeGros is Ted Heinkin, and Alicia Zapien is Anna.

Point of View Trailer



Other interesting subjects

Box office

The film had a budget of US$40 million, while in total, the production grossed US$151,161,491.

What did the critics think of Point of View?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a score of 35%, based on 154 critics. All in all, the average score was 5 out of 10. On Metacritic, the film received a score of 40 based on 32 reviews.

Where to watch the movie?

If you want to watch the movie, know that it is available on Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Youtube. However, to see the production, it is necessary to rent the title.

