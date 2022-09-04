Pope Francis dissolves Order of Malta leadership and promulgates new group constitution | World

Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Order of Malta, which is a global Catholic religious organization and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.

Enacted in decree, the change comes after five years of often tense debates within the order and among some of the top members of the old guard and the Vatican over a new constitution. In the document, the pope announced that he had promulgated the Order’s “new Constitutional Charter” and that it “enters into force immediately.”

Francis decided to “remove all high offices, dissolve the current Sovereign Council and constitute a provisional Sovereign Council”, whose 13 members he personally appointed. The provisional council is due to organize the extraordinary General Chapter assembly in January, with the aim of carrying out the pope’s decisions, said the decree released on Saturday.

Formally called the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta, the organization was founded in Jerusalem and recognized by the Pope in 1113. At the time of its creation, it had the purpose of providing medical assistance to pilgrims in the Holy Land. .

The Order of Malta became, at the same time, an unusual state without territory based in Rome, a religious order and a powerful charitable organization.

The organization has a multi-million budget, 13,500 members, 95,000 volunteers and 52,000 medical teams that run refugee camps, drug treatment centers, disaster relief programs and clinics around the world.

The order has been very active in helping Ukrainian refugees and war victims. The group has no royal territory other than the palace and offices in Rome and a fort in Malta, but is recognized as a sovereign entity with its own passports and license plates.

