Possible description of the Secret Invasion teaser released, check it out

According to information from The Hollywood Handle, the series Secret Invasion will be one of the highlights of Marvel Studios’ presentation at the D23 Expo. The event will take place on the 10th of September.

The website even says that the actor Samuel L. Jacksonwho plays Nick Fury in the Marvel universe, will have a confirmed presence, so the expectation is that a teaser will be released, which incidentally leaked an alleged description, and that for now, the information is treated as a rumor.

Check it out below:

“A race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters from the planet Skrull sets out on a ‎quest to infiltrate all aspects of life on Earth, until an ‎attack happens and changes everything.‎”

D23 will take place between September 9th and 11th, the event hasn’t confirmed which attractions will be getting updates, but fans are hoping to get glimpses of new productions in the Star Wars saga and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More details on the plot of Secret Invasion

“Secret Invasion is a newly announced series for Disney+, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who met in Captain Marvel,” reads the synopsis. “The crossover event series features a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Secret Invasion will be starring Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Colman (The Crown).

The series will arrive on Disney+ between March and June 2023.

