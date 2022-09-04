Pouso Alegre beats Amazonas and opens up advantage in the semifinal of Serie D

photo: Publicity/Pouso Alegre Pouso Alegre beat Amazonas 1-0 in the semifinal of Serie D

With guaranteed access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, Pouso Alegre won, this Saturday (3/9), Amazonas, 1-0, and opened an advantage in the semifinal of Serie D. The first leg was held at Manduzo, in Pouso Happy.

The game

The first half of the first leg of the semifinal began with Amazonas taking the offensive initiatives and with more possession of the ball, commanding the match as a visitor. Edson made two great saves, preventing the North team from getting ahead of the score: one at four minutes, after a kick by Rafael Tavares, and another at 16, when he took the ball into the corner.

After the scares, Pouso began to seek more attack and found the goal in the 26th minute. After Ingro fought for the ball, it was left for Neto Paraba to hit first and open the scoring. After the goal, Dragon continued with possession in search of expanding, but could not. The first half ended with a score of 1-0 for the home team.

In the complementary stage, the best chances were created by Pouso Alegre. Marcos Nunes, still in the first 15 minutes of the second half, missed two great opportunities to score. With intelligence, the Dragon managed the advantage on the scoreboard and won.

The return game will be held at 4 pm next Sunday (9/11), at the Carlos Zamith Municipal Stadium, in Manaus. The other semifinal of Serie D will be played between Amrica-RN and So Bernardo.

POUSO ALEGRE 1×0 AMAZONAS

public: 5,967

Income: BRL 92,305

Goal: Neto Paraba (Pouso Alegre, at 26″ of Q1)

yellow cards: Neto Paraba, Roldan, Gledson (Pouso Alegre); Luco, Ruan (Amazonas)