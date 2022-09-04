Premiere signal drops and fans are left without watching the final

The fan who was following the match between Flamengo and Ceará, which ended up tied at 1 to 1, for the Brazilian Championship, on Premiere channels, could not watch the additions of the duel due to a ‘signal oscillation’ – according to the narrator who had to hastily take the place of Luiz Carlos Júnior in the broadcast.

Around the 49th minute of the second half, the images of the match stopped being transmitted, shortly after Gabigol received the second yellow card from referee Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva and was sent off.

The match had nine minutes of added time and Dorival Jr’s team tried to exert pressure in an attempt to turn the game around and touch Palmeiras on the leaderboard.

“Signal oscillation, they are uncontrollable variables”, said the narrator while the generation of images showed the best moments of the confrontation.

Many fans were very angry with the situation on social media.

See the backlash:

Gee, Premiere with this structure can’t drop the signal. amateurism. — Gabriel Santos (@ga_obiel) September 4, 2022

Today’s game was so angry that even Premiere decided to drop the match — Red-Negro Sincero (@RubroNSincero) September 4, 2022

Flamengo x Ceará refereeing so bad that even the Premiere broadcast protested and fell. — Jonathan Gabetel (@jgabetel) September 4, 2022

premiere went on strike after Gabi was expelled — OFFICIAL FLA CLUBISTS (@clubistasdofla) September 4, 2022

Then you pay 70 reais in Premiere and broadcast drops — vittor the creator (@pinheirovittorr) September 4, 2022