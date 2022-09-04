Premiere signal drops and fans are left without watching the final

The fan who was following the match between Flamengo and Ceará, which ended up tied at 1 to 1, for the Brazilian Championship, on Premiere channels, could not watch the additions of the duel due to a ‘signal oscillation’ – according to the narrator who had to hastily take the place of Luiz Carlos Júnior in the broadcast.
Around the 49th minute of the second half, the images of the match stopped being transmitted, shortly after Gabigol received the second yellow card from referee Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva and was sent off.
The match had nine minutes of added time and Dorival Jr’s team tried to exert pressure in an attempt to turn the game around and touch Palmeiras on the leaderboard.
“Signal oscillation, they are uncontrollable variables”, said the narrator while the generation of images showed the best moments of the confrontation.
Many fans were very angry with the situation on social media.
