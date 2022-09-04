Previously seen as a trump card, Fluminense’s defense suffers a drop in production | fluminense

The defeat of Fluminense to Athletico-PR follows a moment of more fragility in the season since the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz. In the last six games, the team had its defensive system, previously seen as an asset, show a drop in production: the team won just one match and conceded 11 goals, an average of almost two per match.

The only tricolor victory in the period was over Coritiba by 5-2, on the 20th, at Maracanã. Coxa is in the fight against relegation and has the second worst defense in the competition, with 40 goals conceded.

1 of 4 Felipão hugs Pablo in Athletico’s goal, and Diniz appears reflective — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Felipão hugs Pablo in Athletico’s goal, and Diniz appears reflective — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

In the duel with Athletico-PR, Flu faced an alternative team, as Hurricane has the second game of the Libertadores semifinal scheduled for Tuesday, against Palmeiras. It is worth remembering that Fernando Diniz’s team had two casualties for the match: Nino, suspended, and Nonato, sold to Ludogorets.

However, since they lost their unbeaten record, in the 3-0 defeat to Internacional, the only other game in which they were absent was precisely against Inter, when they did not have Nonato, due to contractual force.

At the moment, only six teams have more goals conceded than Fluminense in the Brazilian Championship: Juventude (42), Coritiba (40), Avaí (38), Atlético-GO (36), Bragantino (32) and Goiás (30). São Paulo and Botafogo also have the same 29 as the Flu. Almost a quarter of those goals have been conceded by Diniz’s team since losing their 13-game unbeaten run.

Of the more leaked teams than Flu in the Brasileirão, three are in the relegation zone (Juventude, Atlético-GO and Avaí), one is in the fight not to fall (Coritiba, with the same 25 points as Cuiabá and one more game) and the other two are in the middle of the table (Bragantino and Goiás).

3 of 4 Manoel in action in Athletico-PR x Fluminense — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Manoel in action in Athletico-PR x Fluminense — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Despite the defense numbers, coach Fernando Diniz does not believe in a drop in production in the sector. For the coach, the goals are events outside the curve, but he highlighted that the team is attentive to go further and that it continues “pushing over the details”.

– Analyzing the defensive system by the goals scored is easy. We offered few chances to opponents. They were extremely difficult goals to happen (Palmeiras and Athletico). You can’t say that the defensive system is bad. At Internacional, we were bad as a whole. We are keen to do more than what we are doing. We’re racking our brains to sort out the details. Today (Saturday), it was an easy cross to avoid and we had a mismatch in the area. Athletico didn’t concede a goal, but we had clearer chances – said the coach after the defeat to Hurricane.

Best moments: Athletico-PR 1 X 0 Fluminense for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

Now, coach Fernando Diniz will have one more week to correct Fluminense’s mistakes, as the team will only return to the field on Saturday to face Fortaleza, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. The team is third in the Brasileirão, with 42 points.

“The kind of game that you can’t get anything good out of”, evaluates Gabriel | The Voice of the Crowd

