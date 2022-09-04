Private Cessna Plane Crashes Off Latvian Coast | World

A Cessna private plane crashed off the coast of Latvia on Sunday, Sweden’s rescue service said, after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sent jets to follow its erratic path.

The Cessna 551, registered in Austria with the prefix OE-FGR, took off from Jerez, in southern Spain, from where it took off at 15:56 (Brasilia time) without a specific destination, according to the website FlightRadar24.

Then it headed towards the Baltics, passing near the Swedish island of Gotland. At 8:37 pm (Brasília time), it was listed by the flight tracking website as rapidly losing speed and altitude.

“We found out that the plane crashed [no oceano] northwest of the city of Ventspils in Latvia,” said a spokesperson for the Swedish rescue service. “Disappeared from the radar”.

A Lithuanian air force helicopter was sent to the crash site for a search and rescue operation at the request of neighboring Latvia, a Lithuanian Air Force spokesman said. The Swedish rescue service said they had reported that there was no one visible in control of the Cessna plane.