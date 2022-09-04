Procon notifies geek event after Millie Bobby Brown cancellation

The first edition of the event UCCONX It can become a police case. São Paulo’s Procon notified the organization of the pop culture festival and asked for clarification on the short notice cancellation of the participation of actors Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei.

The organization had stated that Eleven from Stranger Things and Sulu from Star Trek could not come because they had tested positive for Covid-19. Then, he backtracked and claimed that George’s husband, Brad Takei, was the one with the disease. Millie, on the other hand, had other professional commitments and could not take the risk of becoming infected.

The company responsible for UcconX must inform, until August 5how many tickets were sold, for what reasons the event with the actors was cancelled, in addition to presenting evidence of when he became aware of the impossibility of the actors’ participation.

It should also explain how consumers who purchased tickets were informed of the cancellation; what is the policy adopted for refund requests; which service channels were made available for making the request and how they are being disseminated.

The organizers of UcconX were also accused of not having paid their employees and collaborators who helped in the development of the event. BBL, the company responsible for the event, claimed through its press office that it is not responsible for non-payment of former employees: “The complaints refer to the period 2021, which precedes the acquisition of UcconX by the current organizer. The BBL sympathizes with and regrets this situation”.

After a slow first day at the Anhembi Pavilion, in São Paulo, the second day of UcconX stirred up the fans with the participation of Ian Somerhalder, star of the series The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017), cast as George Takei’s replacement. .

Millie Bobby Brown was quickly replaced by Dacre Montgomery, Billy from Stranger Things. The event will also feature the participation of Rupert Grint, Ron from the Harry Potter saga. The two actors should be present on Saturday (30) and Sunday (31).