R$2500 PC GAMER: what can you do with this tight budget?

We choose the best set of components per dollar spent

Let’s make a set of machine recommendations for those who want to play on different budgets, trying to maximize the system’s performance within a certain value.

As far as possible we will give more than one indication, especially for consumers who already have a brand preference, such as Intel or AMD for the processor, or AMD, Nvidia or… ahm, Intel (?) for the video card.

Our recommendations will only include the machine’s components, leaving out elements such as peripherals, cabinet, monitor, among others. The reason is that budgets and needs vary so much for these products, and it’s impossible to track all that variability. Here we leave it to the consumer to decide on this criterion, or even for a possible future article.

Some elements will be repeated in all the recommendations, which include the use of two 8GB memories, something that we strongly recommend for a modern gaming machine, as well as an NVMe SSD, which we recommend for your life as a whole, you don’t even need be for a gaming PC.

Let’s separate the choices into different articles, to facilitate organization, with separation by different price levels:

Budget up to BRL 2,500

Budget up to R$ 4 thousand

Budget up to BRL 5,000

Budget up to BRL 6,000 and beyond

Budget up to BRL 2,500

Starting with a really tight budget, we have a few options for building a first gaming machine. A good approach to start with is a processor with graphics, the Ryzen 5 5600G. It appears a lot in our coverage under the codename “PC of Crisis”, which is a computer for those who can’t afford a graphics card, at least not now.

List of PC components with iGPU:

– AMD Ryzen 5 4600G Purchase link (R$ 879) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – Purchase link (R$ 1,249)

– 2x8GB DDR4 @3200MHz – Purchase link (2xR$ 199)

– Motherboard A320 – Purchase link (R$399) / Motherboard B450 – Purchase link (R$ 580)

– SSD M.2 NVMe 512GB – Purchase link (R$ 289)

– 550W power supply (thinking about future upgrades) – Purchase link (R$ 420)

Total price: BRL 2,387/2,787

The strength of this approach is having a robust processor, which can be combined with a powerful graphics card in the future. Here it is important that you are already careful to choose a source that supports the level of upgrade in the future that you intend to give, so if you are going to get something more robust, pay more attention to the source.

But there’s also another possible approach at this price: get a processor and an entry-level video card. It increases the budget a little, but it is still viable and will bring much more performance without the need for a future upgrade:

Input PC component list:

– Intel Core i3-10100F – Purchase link (R$ 529)

– H410 Motherboard – Purchase link (R$ 440)

– 2x8GB DDR4 @3200MHz – Purchase link (2xR$ 199)

– AMD Radeon RX 6400 – Purchase link (R$919) / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 – Purchase link (R$990)

– SSD M.2 NVMe 512GB – Purchase link (R$ 319)

– 550W power supply – Purchase link (R$ 420)

Total price: BRL 3,028 / BRL 3,078

These Radeon and GeForce models already deliver a 1080p with intermediate quality in several games, and also handle competitive games with the appropriate adjustments. The RX 6400 in general delivers more performance, but it lacks encoding and decoding, a feature that will be missed by anyone who wants to record or stream their gameplay, something that the GTX 1650 will include.

These are our recommendations for the market right now. Keep an eye out for price changes between the time of our research and the time you are viewing this article. To lend a hand, we have two solutions: 1) it is our tool, ECONOMIZE with ADRENALINE, which has a price comparator and automatic coupon search, and 2) below we will put a search chart for processors and video cards with the evolution of prices recently, both of video cards and processors. Once again we thank Edno Silva for the excellent work on PC Build Wizard (@pcbuildwizard), responsible for the database that serves as a source for this graph. It monitors the market daily, and below we show the cheapest card price with a given graphics chip, using the three major online retailers (KaBuM!, Pichau and Terabyte).