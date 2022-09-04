R$6,000 PC GAMER and beyond: building a perfect gaming machine!

We choose the best set of components per dollar spent

Let’s make a set of machine recommendations for those who want to play on different budgets, trying to maximize the system’s performance within a certain value.

As far as possible we will give more than one indication, especially for consumers who already have a brand preference, such as Intel or AMD for the processor, or AMD, Nvidia or… ahm, Intel (?) for the video card.

Our recommendations will only include the machine’s components, leaving out elements such as peripherals, cabinet, monitor, among others. The reason is that budgets and needs vary so much for these products, and it’s impossible to track all that variability. Here we leave it to the consumer to decide on this criterion, or even for a possible future article.

Some elements will be repeated in all the recommendations, which include the use of two 8GB memories, something that we strongly recommend for a modern gaming machine, as well as an NVMe SSD, which we recommend for your life as a whole, you don’t even need be for a gaming PC.

Let’s separate the choices into different articles, to facilitate organization, with separation by different price levels:

Budget up to BRL 2,500

Budget up to R$ 4 thousand

Budget up to BRL 5,000

Budget up to BRL 6,000 and beyond

The cost in the region of seven thousand reais is where we started to put not only good pieces to play, but also where we think the sweet spot for a gaming machine is. You can get more performance with more expensive parts, obviously, but here we are at the sweet spot of optimizing your money, with very advanced components but also a more balanced use of your money versus high-end products.

Components list (Ideal PC):

– Intel Core i5-12400F – Purchase link (R$ 1,159) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – Purchase link (R$ 1,289)

– Motherboard H610 – Purchase link (R$500) / Motherboard B450 – Purchase link (R$580)

– 2x8GB DDR4 @3200MHz – Purchase link (2xR$ 199)

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – Purchase link (R$3,000) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT – Purchase link (R$ 3,200)

– SSD M.2 NVMe 512GB – Purchase link (R$ 319)

– 750W power supply – Purchase link (R$ 470)

Total price: BRL 6,000

Now we’re at a price point that makes room for robust processors like the Core i5-12400F and Ryzen 5 5600X, which often aren’t far from the best on the market, especially in games.

As for the video card, some of the best options available on the market come in, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the Radeon RX 6700 XT. These cards are enough for Quad HD, and risk a 4K in games with AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS support. They are also promising products for longevity, as we have already discussed in this article here.

And beyond? There are possibilities for more performance with more powerful parts, but the costs can escalate quickly. Among the elements that I would keep an eye on are Intel’s K-end processors, to look for more FPS, such as a 12600K, or models with more cores and threads, such as a Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i7-12700F, for those who are going to put their PC to work. in rendering. More RAM and VRAM can also be a good choice if you’re going to open up huge video or 3D projects.

Speaking of increasing VRAM, a more powerful graphics card can be a good choice if you need very high resolutions, such as 4K focus in high quality. There it is possible to get models like the Radeon RX 6900 XT or a GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, for an enthusiast machine for high resolution.

These are our recommendations for the market right now. Keep an eye out for price changes between the time of our research and the time you are viewing this article. To lend a hand, we have two solutions: 1) it is our tool, ECONOMIZE with ADRENALINE, which has a price comparator and automatic coupon search, and 2) below we will put a search chart for processors and video cards with the evolution of prices recently, both of video cards and processors. Once again we thank Edno Silva for the excellent work on PC Build Wizard (@pcbuildwizard), responsible for the database that serves as a source for this graph. It monitors the market daily, and below we show the cheapest card price with a given graphics chip, using the three major online retailers (KaBuM!, Pichau and Terabyte).