Rafael should undergo surgery similar to Cuesta’s, reveals Luís Castro; side returns with Botafogo delegation to Rio

the right back Rafael undergo surgery similar to that of Victor costafter suffering a craniofacial trauma in the victory of Botafogo over the Strength this Sunday, at Arena Castelão. That’s what the technician Luís Castro said at the post-game press conference.

– All Botafogo players work with a lot of dedication, a lot, and it’s a group that I admire a lot. They are never let down by anything. Like me, they remain calm in the face of difficulties knowing that only work can lead us to success and I see them every day in training. I know they give their best in the game because they give their best in training. Rafael is one of those players, who has been fighting to return to the team. He had the misfortune and I hope he recovers quickly because he is a player who works very hard. Now, surely, he should have a surgery very similar to Victor Cuesta’s. And it should take the same amount of time, I’m not from the area, but I think it could happen – said Castro.

Cuesta was out of action for about 20 days due to surgery following an injury to his cheekbones in the game against cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. Afterwards, you can train and play normally with a protective mask.

According to “GE”, Rafael will return with the Botafogo delegation to Rio de Janeiro this Sunday, after undergoing tests in a hospital in Fortaleza.