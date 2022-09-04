Reverse Flash? Game of Thrones star confirmed for The Flash movie

Game of Thrones star confirmed in The Flash movie. Actor could be Reverse-Flash.

Nikolaj’s role has not been revealed, but dcnauts are suspecting on social media that he may be the super-villain Reverse-Flash in The Flash.

According to previous rumors, Reverse-Flash will make a small cameo in his arch-rival’s film.

Reverse-Flash will be seen by Flash when the hero goes back in time to try to stop his mother’s murder. Barry will not be able to save his mother from death, who will apparently be killed by the villain, and will still be attacked by Reverso. But before the clash, Barry will manage to escape.

The scene will serve as a hook for the sequel. The Flash.

In case anyone doesn’t already know, the main villain of the first Flash feature is the Black Flash, who will be the future version of the Barry Allen variant that appears in the trailer for The Flash.

the film adaptation The Flash opens in US theaters on June 23, 2023.

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

