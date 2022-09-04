Review | Pluft – The Little Ghost – Friendship and courage, the allies in favor of our dream!

Friendship and courage, the allies in favor of our dream. Based on the 1950s children’s play written by Maria Clara Machado, Pluft the Phantom takes us on an adventure aimed completely at children, addresses friendship as a meeting point between a young girl from this world and a very friendly ghost. In this version directed by Rosane Svartmanwhich opens in theaters on July 14, important names in our cinema, such as Fabio Nascimento and Juliano Cazarre, are part of the cast, which also has the great actors Hugo Germano, Lucas Salles and the winner of the last edition of Big Brother Brazil, the actor Arthur Aguiar. This is one of the first works of Brazilian cinema aimed at children in 3D.

Filmed largely in Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Norte, in addition to many special effects in São Paulo, Pluft the Phantom introduces us to the story of the young student Maribel (Lola Belli), granddaughter of the famous Captain Bonança. The latter left a treasure that few know. The villain Pirate Legs is one of those who knows about the treasure, so, in search of this discovery, he kidnaps Maribel and locks her in an isolated house by the sea. In this house lives Pluft (Nicolas Cruz) and her family of ghosts who will help Maribel escape the clutches of the terrible villain. Embarking on a great adventure, they will also have the help of the protagonist’s friends, Sebastião (Arthur Aguiar), João (Lucas Salles) and Juliao (Hugo Germano).

Dialogue through a film with children is always very challenging. Keeping children’s attention can be a very complicated task. Therefore, Pluft the Phantom in its simplistic resolutions it focuses on its essence, on the ever-curious ghost stories. There’s a lot of comedy, there’s adventure, there’s action scenes, taking the tape from a little over 90 minutes long to full and rich entertainment. An interesting factor that can be a strong link of interaction with the little ones who will watch this work is the part of the songs. Jingles fit into scenes, a very fun sounding background (for all the kids to sing along). Even the unparalleled voice of the musician frejat part of the soundtrack.

In the project, there is an interesting creative search on how to present the characters that need the special effects. Filming was done in a firefighter training pool located in São Paulo and we can say that the experience worked! It’s very cool! It’s always good (and also makes us proud) to see our cinema producing films that are so technically good, even creative.

Alongside giant blockbusters from other countries that weekly occupy a large part of movie theaters throughout Brazil, Pluft the Phantom will win its space and if you enjoy showing your puppy a fun movie that shows in a very simple way the value of friendship, don’t miss this movie!