And Dominic Toretto’s family from The Fast and the Furious keeps growing! After the return of Charlize Theron and Scott Eastwood, in addition to the addition of several new characters, Rita Moreto is cast in the film.

Rita Moreno will play Toretto’s grandmother in Fast & Furious 10

In a video shared on Instagram by Vin Diesel, protagonist of Fast and Furious 10, the casting of Rita Moreno to play Dominic Toretto’s grandmother is revealed. Alongside Michelle Rodriguez and Moreno herself, the actors celebrate the news, with Diesel stating that his life’s dream has come true.

“It has been my lifelong dream to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile.” – Diesel details. “I am very blessed.”

“You know what, I think it was coming… I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that cool? And I’m here. And the answer is yes, I want to.” – Reveals Moreno.

Moreno was part of the original version of ‘Amor, Sublime, Amor.’ and she is one of the few actresses to achieve the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning EGOT.

Finally, alongside Moreno, actor Alan Ritchson was also one of the last to join the cast of Fast and Furious 10.

All about Fast and Furious 10

The newest production from Universal Pictures has the direction of Louis Leterrier, screenplay by Dan Mazeau alongside Justin Lin, and the return of the protagonist Vin Diesel. Fast & Furious 10 is executive produced by Diesel, Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent.

Names like Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron complete the cast.

Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Michael Rooker are the new faces of the franchise.

Fast and Furious 10 has a confirmed release date for May 19, 2023 in all Brazilian theaters.

Image: The Hollywood Reporter