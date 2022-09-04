River Plate and 3 more! World football giants dispute the hiring of side Rodinei, from Flamengo

Living a great phase with the colors of Flamengo, the right-back Rodinei, 29 years old, is in the sights of 4 great clubs in world football. The player is already aware that he will not have his contract renewed, and is looking for interested parties in the market.

River Plate, at the moment, is Rodinei’s most likely destination. The Argentine press reports that the winger wants to play with the colors of the Argentine giant and moves on both sides have already taken place. If it depends on the supporters of River, the hiring is approved for yesterday. But it’s not the only one.

In Brazilian football, there are three giants with an eye on Rodinei. O roosterin the face of interest from River Plate, tried to put hot cloths on the player’s future, and offered him a 3-year contract to play in Minas in 2023, according to Vene Casagrande.

Inter are also keeping an eye on the player’s football. Rodinei had a good time with the colors a few years ago, on loan from Flamengo and, therefore, there is an interest in counting on the defender’s football for next season. However, at this moment, Galo and River appear ahead.

Guild of eye in Rodinei

Finally, Grêmio maintains interest in Rodinei, but knows that it runs after all those interested in the player’s football. It will depend on the financial issue and, above all, being present in Serie A for the year 2023.