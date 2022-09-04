Robert Renan returns from the Corinthians subway game and presents fans with shirts

Defender Robert Renan, related to Corinthians’ game against Internacional this Sunday, did not leave the bench, but played a rare role after the 2-2 draw. The 18-year-old player returned from Neo Química Arena by subway, was recognized by fans who were on the red line and took the opportunity to deliver shirts.

“What an experience, very good to see the reaction of some fans when they recognized me in the subway, I gave my shirts for this game, I will take this simple moment is special to my life”, posted Robert in his twitter, along with a photo of the subway – see the post below.

So far, Robert has been present in six games of Timão’s professional team: the draw with Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, the 4-0 victory, and the 0-0 draw against Santos, and the defeats to Fluminense, Santos and Fortaleza. That is, this September, the defender completes five months since his debut in the main team.

The young defender has already been publicly praised by Vítor Pereira and teammates in press conferences – just as the player himself returned the words to the coach, praising the work of the Portuguese with the base athletes.

See Robert Renan’s post

What an experience, very good to see the reaction of some fans when they recognized me on the subway, I gave my shirts for this game, I will take this simple moment is special for my life. 🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/V8dhM0aamL — Robert Renan (@RobertRenan10) September 4, 2022

