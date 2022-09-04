Roberto Carmona, a sports radio legend, dies – 04/09/2022

I fight in the Brazilian sports press.

Today, the microphone says goodbye to Roberto Carmona, a radio legend.

Carmona was 86 years old and still active on Rádio Transamerica.

Born in Presidente Bernardes, in the interior of São Paulo, he moved to Paraná at the age of three.

Tireless, supporter of Atlético Paranaense, Carmona defended the prefixes of radio stations Gazeta, Record, Bandeirantes, Jovem Pan, Excelsior and Nacional (Globo).

He was the only reporter in São Paulo who worked in shorts because he had a certain skin irritation.

For that, he had special permission.

Grande Carmona, an example of longevity, determination, dedication and education.

From her first marriage, Carmona had four children, who gave her the happiness of having eight grandchildren.

Rest in peace, Carmona.

And thank you so much for everything you’ve done for the radio!

Many reporters invaded the pitch to get some statement from Pele, Santos’ number 10. Among them, Lucas Neto appears from the back, on the left side, in front of him in a red shirt is Marco Antônio, wearing a black hat, practically behind everyone, is Roberto Silva and, facing the King, wearing glasses, Roberto Carmona. Photo: Playback / In My Ear

In 1977 and on May 31, 2011

In the early 70s, Chico Anysio received a tribute from Palmeiras. The second, from left to right, is Jordão Bruno Saccomani, followed by coach Oswaldo Brandão (smoking). Standing, Chico Anysio and reporter Roberto Carmona. Seated, opposite Carmona, Paschoal Byron Giuliano. Ahead of Saccomani are Mario Motta (former player) and Arnaldo Tirone (father)

In the first row, from left to right: Arlérico Jacome, Antônio Edson, Braga Júnior, Carlos Aymard, Castilho de Andrade, César Perreira, César Teixeira, Romeu Cezar, Eduardo Barbosa, Eduardo Castro, Fausto Silva, Henrique Guilherme, Jorge de Souza and Jose Bifurco. In the middle row, from left to right: Lucimara Parisi and, highlighted, Osmar Santos. In the bottom row, from left to right: Loureiro Júnior, Márcio Bernardes, Nilson Reigada, Odir Cunha, Odinei Edson, Osvaldo Maciel, Ovidio Nascimento, Reginaldo Gomes, Roberto Carmona, Silvio Filho, Silvio Ruiz, Tim Teixeira and Valdir Nogueira.

The photo is from May 31, 2011, when the former player celebrated three years of Rádio Transamerica.

Roberto Carmona hugs Milton Neves and cries with emotion at Restaurante Lellis, on May 31, 2011

Neto celebrates 3 years of Rádio Transamerica at Lellis Tratoria with the brilliant Roberto Carmona and his wife. Dinner took place on May 31, 2011

Neto celebrates 3 years of Rádio Transamerica at Lellis with the brilliant Roberto Carmona and wife

Jordão Bruno Saccomani (former president of Palmeiras), Vicente Matheus (former president of Corinthians), Roberto Carmona (standing) and José Ferreira Pinto. Photo file ACEESP

Party of the “Second Night of the Canecão” in 1973. From right to left sitting at the table is Roberto Carmona

Party of the “Second Night of the Canecão” in 1973. Roberto Carmona (back), Álvaro Paes Leme, Mauro Pinheiro, Carlos Cabloco, Flávio Iazetti and the nose of João Zanforlin

From left to right: first is Milton Camargo, third is Roberto Carmona, Antoninho de Almeida is fourth, Lucas Neto is fifth and Odair Pimentel, behind, is sixth

On the left, Wanderley Nogueira hugs Loureiro Júnior, followed by Roberto Carmona, Corinthians press officer Antoninho de Almeida, Flávio Adauto and José Savóia, behind, with the cigarette

From left to right: Odair Pimentel, Loureiro Júnior, Roberto Carmona, Lucas Neto, unidentified person, Milton Camargo and José Savóia

From left to right: first is Odair Pimentel, Roberto Carmona is second behind, Loureiro Júnior is fourth, fifth is Flávio Adauto, Carlos Aymard sixth and José Savóia seventh

To the right, with a mustache, appears the journalist José Savóia. Highlighted in yellow is Roberto Carmona

On the left is Loureiro Júnior. In the yellow highlight appears the reporter Roberto Carmona

Loureiro Jr. (the first with his back to the left), Juca Kfouri, Roberto Carmona, Juarez Soares, Carlos Alberto Parreira and Carlos Aymard in a sports program on Rádio Globo

1977 Christmas Party. Carlos Aymard, Flávio Adauto and Roberto Carmona

1977 Christmas party. Cláudio Coutinho, Roberto Carmona and Zé Savóia (father of the reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia) holding the bicycle

1977 Christmas party. Cláudio Coutinho, Roberto Carmona and Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia)

1977 Christmas party. Roberto Carmona delivering a toy

1977 Christmas party. Roberto Carmona delivering toys and Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia), also distributing toys

1977 Christmas party. Roberto Carmona delivering a toy and Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia) behind his back.

1977 Christmas party. Roberto Carmona delivering a toy and watching in the background, Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia)

1977 Christmas party. Lucas Neto, Roberto Carmona (background leaning on toys), Cláudio Coutinho and Jorge de Souza (background looking to the left)

1977 Christmas party. Jorge de Souza, Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia), Roberto Carmona and Flávio Adauto (right, looking down)

1977 Christmas party. Roberto Carmona, Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia) and Carlos Aymard (with cigarette in the background)

1977 Christmas party. Carlos Aymard hugging friend and Roberto Carmona watching from the left

1977 Christmas Party. Carlos Aymard and Roberto Carmona on the left watching

1977 Christmas party. From left to right: Zé Savóia (father of reporter and commentator José Eduardo Savóia), Carlos Aymard and Roberto Carmona

The interviewee is Ferruccio Sandoli, who was director of football at Palmeiras. On the left, crouching, is Ethel Rodrigues. Standing, wearing sunglasses, is the elegant Milton Peruzzi, next to Semiramis Teixeira. On the right, in a dark jacket, the great reporter Marco Antonio. Photo: personal archive of Semiramis Teixeira

Watch the great Roberto Carmona during a Palmeiras game at Morumbi in the 1970s. He’s on the right. Standing, from left to right, we see: Eurico, Leão, Luís Pereira, Alfredo Mostarda, Dudu and Zeca. Crouching: Edu, Édson Cegonha, Leivinha, Ademir da Guia and Nei

Bullet train used by professionals who worked in the 2002 World Cup, in Japan and Korea. From left to right: translator, Roberto Carmona, Ademir Lobo, Paulo Roberto Falcão, André Henning and the wonderful Casagrande, Casão

Beautiful photo sent by Walter Roberto Peres. Perfect match of Pelé with the Santos shirt. The reporter Roberto Carmona, with glasses, appears behind the King

Photo sent by Walter Roberto Peres. Excited, Pelé is interviewed by the great reporter Roberto Carmona

Palmeiras enter the field. In this photo, you can only see half of Maltoni’s face. He is on the left, speaking into the brick microphone of Rádio Bandeirantes. In front of him is Ademir da Guia, the Divine. Arnaldo Tirone, in white pants, is next to Waldemar Carabina. In their midst, wearing a scarf and glasses, appears Roberto Carmona. Behind Tirone is Ferruccio Sandoli, former manager of Palmeiras

Defender Cláudio in the days of Palmeiras at the Palestra Italia stadium. In the background, as ever, the tireless Atlético Paranaense fan Roberto Carmona

Standing: Jairo, Luis Cláudio, Amaral, Ademir Gonçalves, Nobre and Wladimir. Crouching: Vaguinho, Palhinha, Rui Rei, Socrates and Romeo. Notice that the reporter behind Nobre, wearing sunglasses, is the unforgettable Roberto Carmona. This Corinthians drew 1-1 with Santos in Socrates’ debut with the Timão shirt

The game is over, but Pelé patiently attends to the petrified reporters at Pacaembu, in 1969. From left to right, with his back turned, the first is Clóvis Messias (ex-Jovem Pan and Bandeirantes), the third is Roberto Carmona, followed by Chico de Assisi, and the last one (on the right) is Vitor Moran. And shirt 10 in white, who would it be? (laughs)

Meeting of generations of journalists. At Morumbi, on May 28, 2008, Roberto Carmona and André Galvão, both from Transamerica, report backstage of the classic between Corinthians and Botafogo, which would take place minutes later for the Copa do Brasil. Photo: Marcelo Rozenberg

Carmona, great radio man, in a recent photo. Nicknamed “Horse” by his middle mates for his physical strength

Captain Neto and mustachioed Oscar Roberto Godoi take the famous “heads or tails” before departure from Timão in a crowded Morumbi. In the back, on the left side, the only field reporter allowed to work in shorts: Roberto Carmona. In front of Oscar Godoi, from the back, you can see half of the body of assistant Edmauro Garcia de Tófoli. Who sent us the photo was the broadcaster Fábio Costa (in the image, with a phone, behind Neto) from Santo Anastácio (SP)

See the presentation poster of the Band FM sports team in 1996, commanded by Éder Luiz. Standing, from left to right, are Henrique Guilherme, aka Barba, Reinaldo Porto, Antonio Edson, Éder Luiz and Mário Sérgio; crouching we see the late Cândido Garcia, Marcos Luiz, Thomaz Rafael and Roberto Carmona; buried Gavião, Ciro Jatene and Celso Giunti

Another Aceesp team gathered. On his feet, Roberto Carmona is fifth; Crouching are the operator Antônio Bezerra Leite, Luciano do Valle, Juarez Soares, Moacyr Bombig, Ciro José, an unidentified character and Silvio Filho

In this photo of Rádio Globo’s futsal team, the second standing is Juarez Soares, the fifth is Roberto Carmona and the last is Silvio Filho. Crouching are Vanderlei Ribeiro (third), Moacyr Bombig (fourth), Constantino Ranieri (fifth), Jorge de Souza (next to last) and Reinaldo Costa (last)

In 1965, at Morumbi: Roberto Carmona walks with his head down and headphones to his ear, during a preliminary game. Santos’ goalkeeper under the beam is Edevar. And the three sitting on the grass, from left to right, are Airton Vieira de Morais, Samsão, Olten Ayres de Abreu and Anacleto Pietrobom

Crowded and ridiculous bench of the Brazilian team “Azul” that Sunday night of 1965, at Pacaembu, before Brazil 5×3 Hungary. In the first row we see: Ditão (he was still a Portuguesa player and then went to Corinthians), Coutinho, Ivair, Almir, Suingue and goalkeeper Marcial. And, in the second row, crouching or sitting, you can see the reporter Roberto Carmona, Clóvis Queiroz, the boy Roberto Rivellino, (in first call), Geraldino’s forehead, Renato Jacaré Gaúcho (holding a newspaper), Nei Oliveira, the reporter Flávio Adauto “pitting” and masseuse Beraldo (sitting on a newspaper). Did you just see the reserve bank? What if it rains?

In 1964, at Pacaembu, some of the biggest names in the history of radio gathered. From left to right we see audio operator, Silvio Ruiz, one of the biggest Santos fans of all time, Chico de Assis, Eli Coimbra and Roberto Carmona

Ademar Pantera in the days of Palmeiras being interviewed by Roberto Carmona

Here is Roberto Carmona in his shorts interviewing actress Jaqueline Mirna when she became a citizen of Araraquara, in 1967. Director Parelli and president Aldo Comito, from Ferroviária, at Fonte Luminosa stadium, paid tribute to the then beautiful girl who, on TV Tupi , said to be from “Arrarracuarra”. Who doesn’t remember?

Meeting of friends in a cafeteria in São Paulo. Behind, in the center, Márcio Bernardes. Sitting in front of him, wearing a red shirt, Roberto Carmona

Two moments of dear Roberto Carmona

On November 14, 2018. Photo: Roberto Carmona’s personal archive

Carlos Alberto Spina and Roberto Carmona, from Rádio Transamérica, at Pacaembu, in March 2018

Team of journalists from Rádio Globo in 1983. In the ad, “coach” Osmar Santos casts Roberto Carmona, Sílvio Ruiz, Cléber Machado, Odinei Edson, Henrique Guilherme, Márcio Bernardes, Castilho de Andrade and Fausto Silva, known as Faustão. Photo: reproduction

Carlos Alberto Spina and Roberto Carmona, in a 2018 photo

Standing, from left to right: Barbosa Filho, Zancopé Simões, Cledi Oliveira, Valdir Nogueira, Raul Gonzalez, Marcos Barreto, Pedro Bassan and Loureiro Junior. Crouching, from left to right: Reinaldo Costa, Henrique Guilherme, Roberto Carmona, César Teixeira, Osvaldo Maciel and Guto Loureiro.

In the newsroom of Rádio Globo, seated is Paulo Soares, the “Friend”, and standing, from left to right, are Tatá Muniz and Roberto Carmona.