Russia bids farewell to Gorbachev in low-key ceremony without Putin

Hundreds of Russians said their last goodbyes, this Saturday (3), to Mikhail Gorbachevthe last leader of the Soviet Union, in a lackluster ceremony without the presence of the President Vladimir Putin. Gorbachev, a key figure of the second half of the 20th century, died, on Tuesday (30), at the age of 91of a “long and serious illness”.

During his tenure, from 1985 to 1991, Gorbachev pushed for democratic and economic reforms to try to save the Soviet Union, thus ending the Cold War. But the historic process initiated by him accelerated the dismemberment of the country, which for decades competed for the world pioneer with the United States.

This legacy of Gorbachev still deserves the appreciation of Western countries, which see him as a man of peace. Many Russians, on the other hand, attribute to him Moscow’s geopolitical retreat and Russia’s economic and moral collapse in the years after the USSR’s demise.

Confirming this discontent, the Russian government has not decreed any official day of mourning. And, above all, the ceremony took place in Vladimir Putin’s absence, which the Kremlin attributed to scheduling problems.





Hundreds of people lined up, however, outside the House of Trade Unions, a symbolic place in Moscow where the remains of several icons of the socialist period were laid to rest, including those of Josef Stalin in 1953, to bid Gorbachev his last goodbye.

Inside, a large portrait of the late former leader could be seen beside his open casket. On one side was Gorbachev’s daughter Irina, along with other relatives.

Beside the coffin stood two uniformed guards as visitors laid flowers and bowed in respect.

The former leader will be buried at Novodievichi Cemetery, along with his wife, Raísa, who died in 1999.





Viktor Orban

In the midst of an open crisis between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine, no major world leaders attended the ceremony.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a nationalist close to the Kremlin, was the only foreign leader whose arrival was announced on Saturday. According to the Russian Presidency, no meeting between him and Putin is planned.

The Russian president has not entirely ignored the death either. On Thursday, he visited the hospital where Gorbachev died and was shown on television bowing before the coffin, in which he placed flowers.

On Wednesday, Russia’s current strongman paid tribute to Gorbachev with minimal implications, saying he was “a statesman who had a great impact on the evolution of world history” and strove to find “his own solutions to pressing problems”. .

The relationship between Putin and Gorbachev fluctuated between moments of esteem and disapproval, before giving way to cordial mutual indifference.

Western capitals, in turn, fondly remembered the figure of Gorbachev, for having promoted the East-West rapprochement and the reduction of nuclear arsenals, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

US President Joe Biden called Gorbachev “an exceptional leader, with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his career to achieve it”.

Germany, whose reunification was made possible by the fall of the Berlin Wall in the midst of the Gorbachev era, announced that Berlin’s flags would be lowered to half-mast on Saturday.

In Russia, on the other hand, Gorbachev is often described as the gravedigger of the great Soviet power, which met a humiliating end.

Russia’s first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin, who led the country through the painful transition to a market economy, had a national funeral in 2007.

These ceremonies were attended by Gorbachev and Putin, who had been designated by Yeltsin as his successor.