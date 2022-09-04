Russia removes Ukrainian nuclear plant from power grid, reserve system cools reactors

KIEV – A International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced this Saturday, 3, that the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in zaporizhziaoccupied by Russia, has lost connection with the electricity grid again and is still operating thanks to a reserve transmission line. On the 25th of August, the facilities had also been disconnected from the Ukrainian grid due to bombing in the area.

In this ocasion, Ukrainian authorities even distributed iodine tablets to residents in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant.r, as a precaution in case of radiation leakage. The constant incidents in Zaporizhzia increased fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the explosion of the reactor Chernobyl power plantin 1986.

Zaporizhzia was occupied by Russian forces early in the war, but continues to be administered by Ukrainian officials. The two sides accuse each other of bombing the site.

In Vienna, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi gives a press conference to explain the situation in Zaporizhzia after returning from Ukraine

Photograph: Max Brucker/EFE – 09/02/2022

Ukraine claimed that Russia is using the nuclear plant as a shield, storing weapons and equipment at the facility, from where it launches attacks against its positions. Moscow says Ukrainian forces recklessly fired on targets in Zaporizhzia.

IAEA scientists, however, are not so concerned about crossfire. They claim the Zaporizhzia reactors are protected by thick reinforced concrete containment domes that can withstand an errant artillery shell.

The biggest fears center precisely on a possible failure in the cooling system of the reactors and fuel rods, which depends on a constant flow of energy. If all electrical connections are disconnected, the system becomes dependent on a backup consisting of diesel generators, which are less reliable. If they fail, engineers have only 90 minutes to avert disaster.

After visiting the plant on Friday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director of the IAEA, said his biggest concern was that the physical security of the facility was related to a reliable connection to the power system. He did not name the Russians and Ukrainians directly, but said transmission lines appeared to be a prime target for the attacks.

“It is clear that those who have this military objective know very well that the way to stall or cause more damage is not to hit the reactors, which are extremely robust,” Grossi said. “Instead, they are hitting where the damage is greatest, in the power transmission lines, which are essential to the operation of the plant.”

On Saturday, Grossi said the presence of IAEA inspectors, who spent the night at the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant and were able to confirm damage to the external power line, was already proving valuable. “Our ground team received direct, fast and reliable information about the operational status of the reactors,” he said.

One of the nuclear plant’s six reactors, according to IAEA inspectors, remains in operation and is producing electricity for reactor cooling, as well as power for Ukrainian homes and factories and other essential safety functions.

Najmedin Meshkati, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Southern California, said the presence of IAEA monitors at the Zaporizhzia nuclear plant was a positive factor, but cautioned that only time would tell if it changed the behavior of Russian forces that control the facilities.

“Even if the plant is operated safely, it can be used as a weapon by Moscow. Zaporizhzia is a vital piece of infrastructure that can supply 4 million Ukrainian homes,” he said. “Russian forces can wait for the international focus to change and then, when the Ukrainians are most in need of power, during the winter (Northern Hemisphere), they will pull the plug and shut down the plant.” / NYT and AP