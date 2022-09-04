Samsung Smart TV Factory Faulty? Discussions in the TB Community – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Another week coming to an end and some subjects generated good debates in the TB community. Samsung TU8000 factory defect? Cheapest Vivo Plan? Check out, in the following lines, everything that happened in the Community between August 27th and September 2nd.

Discussions in the TB Community (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

A problem encountered by a user of Community made Samsung smart TV owners turn on a warning light about the TU8000 model. According to Igor Pamplona, ​​his TV simply stopped working.

This Samsung model is well known that it has a hidden addiction and today the day has come for mine to spoil. I was watching YouTube when the misfortune happened, about 90% of the screen died and the rest was fixed with the last two seconds of audio played playing over and over again. I couldn’t turn it off or do anything else. From what I could research, and what I already knew from browsing the internet, apparently they extended off the record the warranty of this model, given the thousands of complaints and defects. I contacted Samsung on chat to see what I could do. From the information I gave and sent print/video, the attendant spoke of an infinite loop. They gave 3 days for technical assistance to contact me. Then who knows. That’s it, I make the topic to report another defect of the TU8000 model and I don’t know, keep a follow-up of the case, in case it is of interest. I don’t know whether to exchange for another model, they say it could be the AU7700, or ask for a refund and then buy a model from another brand. Has anyone ever experienced this? What is best to do in this case?

Other users also reported this type of problem, generating debate about the durability of the products and the warranty period offered by the companies. Are devices lasting less these days?

Comments from other members in the TB Community (Image: Reproduction)

To learn more about the subject, and also to participate in the debates, access the topic on TB community. His comments are always welcome.

Below, check out other topics that rocked the week.

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Application development, difference between Intel processors and more. Access the topics below to better understand how the last week was at TB community.

Use the Echo Dot’s P2 output as an audio input What is the best programming language to make an application? Vivo 45 GB plan for BRL 12.19 per month? How are Intel vPro processors different?

In addition to the discussions proposed by the members, our team of authors produces articles, reports and reviews that also generate debates.

See below for the most successful discussions.

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

VPN Apps That Block Ads on Android Will Be Banned by Google Multi (ex-Multilaser) announces “premium” notebooks, but don’t get carried away Switch Game Pirates Just Got An Enemy – And It Ain’t Nintendo Claro TV+ launches app to bring IPTV to Android TV devices AMD announces Ryzen 7000 with up to 16 cores to fight Intel on the desktop

The article that generated the most discussion this week was a change made by Google in the Play Store. Between the end of 2022 and 2023, know that it will no longer be possible to use VPN apps to block ads on Android.

The changes are part of an effort by the company to combat unauthorized monitoring, invasive advertising, misinformation and fake apps, among other issues.

Google Play Store (Image: André Fogaça/Tecnoblog)

Another subject that yielded was the announcement of the new premium notebooks from Multilaser. According to the company, the Ultra Limitless line provides equipment for the corporate segment, even if it is not so “premium”.

The debate took place on account of the specifications, considered basic by the Community.

Finally, Claro has finally launched its streaming app for Android TV devices and TV Box devices.

Until then, to watch Claro streaming on a TV, it was necessary to have an LG smart TV with webOS system from 2018 or via Chromecast, pairing with the cell phone. Another alternative was to hire Claro TV+ Box, an IPTV service that includes a decoder on loan.

New Claro TV+ app (Image: Lucas Braga/Tecnoblog)

Now, the Claro TV+ app for Android TV is now available for download on the Play Store. However, it is necessary to have a device with Android TV 8.0 or higher, which should suit most TV Box or smart TVs with the Google operating system. O technoblog tested and made considerations about the app.

That’s all, folks! These were the most talked about topics of the week. Don’t forget to follow the technoblog and participate in discussions in the Community.