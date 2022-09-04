Giovanni Santa Rosa Samsung suffers hacker attack and customer personal data leaks

THE Samsung

revealed this Friday (2) that personal customer data was affected by an attack on the company’s systems. These may include names, contacts, demographic information, date of birth, and product registration. What leaked varies from consumer to consumer.

The company reassures customers that credit and debit card numbers have not been leaked, as have Social Security numbers. In addition to mentioning an American document, the statement about the incident was only published on Samsung’s US page, which could mean that only the branch’s systems in the country were affected.

Samsung says it has tightened the security of its platforms. In addition, he hired a cybersecurity company and contacted authorities to investigate what happened. The company is warning customers by email.

According to Samsung, an unknown agent gained unauthorized access to the systems in late July. In early August, he got the information from consumers, but not from the devices.

The company explains that customers don’t need to take any action right now, but it’s good to be wary of unsolicited email and keep an eye out for possible suspicious activity.

Samsung was attacked by hackers in March

This incident is not the first involving Samsung this year. In March, the company suffered an attack that resulted in 190 GB of confidential information being leaked.

Lapsus$ Group claimed ownership of the action. The group said it obtained source code and data related to security mechanisms such as bootloaders and Samsung Knox; encryption codes and data; and Samsung repositories on GitHub, involving code from Bixby and SmartThings.

These hackers are the same ones who took control of the systems of the Ministry of Health in Brazil, leaving ConectSUS inaccessible. Nvidia has also been targeted by the group.

