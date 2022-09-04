São Paulo arrives in Cuiabá without some holders; see probable lineup

Coach Rogério Ceni decided to spare some of his main players for this Sunday’s match, against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The decision is due to the fact that next Thursday São Paulo will have the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, against Atlético-GO, in Morumbi.

The squad ended its preparation for the commitment in the Brazilian this Saturday, at the Barra Funda CT, and arrived in Cuiabá in the late afternoon, but some of the main players did not travel to Mato Grosso.

There is a possibility that names like Luizão, Talles Costa, Giuliano Galoppo and Nahuel Bustos will start this Sunday. The Argentine forward has even been a request from the São Paulo fans, which until now had the opportunity to see him on the field for just over ten minutes in the derby against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Despite the alternative team that Rogério Ceni will put on the field this Sunday, São Paulo arrives in Cuiabá desperately in need of a victory to avoid approaching the much-feared relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, since it is already at the bottom of the table.

A probable São Paulo to face Cuiabá has Jandrei; Rafinha, Luizão and Ferraresi; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Talles Costa and Welington; Patrick and Busts.

Coming from four consecutive defeats in the season, Tricolor will have the mission to triumph again to redeem itself with the fans and gain confidence for the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, scheduled for next Thursday, at 21:30 ( Brasília), in Morumbi.

