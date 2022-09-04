São Paulo president is under pressure to remove starting player from Ceni’s team; club can sell it to Brazilian giant

Fighting against relegation in the Brasileirão, São Paulo is experiencing a major crisis in the current season. If things are not going well in the national league, in the local Cups, which are still the main priority of the São Paulo tricolor, the situation is even more desperate.

In the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo will have to take two goals from the Flamengo, in Maraca, packed, after losing the first game, by 3 to 1, in the middle of Morumbi. At Sula, the situation is similar, but they will have the strength of their stadium to try to go to the final and thus save the season: need to reverse Atlético GO’s two-goal score.

One of the target names of the crowd, Igor Gomes, young player, in the sights of Europe and clubs in Brazil, could be removed from Rogério Ceni’s starting lineup. At least, that’s what the club’s fans want, leaving the president Julior Casares to decide.

Igor Gomes was the big target of the fans on social networks after the defeat to Atlético Go, away from home, by 3 to 1, by Sula. The player, who has talks for a renewal, ended up being expelled when the match was tied and, according to the fans, is the main culprit for the defeat.

Thus, Casares is under pressure to remove Igor Gomes, but he should not do so, as Jorge Nicola advances. Casares understands that removing the midfielder from the team could go wrong for the squad on the eve of the return match against Dragon.

Igor Gomes can leave São Paulo

Igor Gomes can still leave São Paulo in a new business opportunity. There are Brazilian clubs watching, as well as European football. Recently, Botafogo became interested, but did not advance.