‘Secrets of Putumayo’ brings Stephen Rea closer to the horror of Brazilian indigenous genocide

Chosen for Series Cast “The English”with Emily Blunt, the Irish actor Stephen Reanominated for an Oscar for “The Crying Game” (1992), he had a class on geopolitics and citizenship in the Brazilian style, with his participation in the documentary “Secrets of Putumayo”. Now showing in Brazil, the new film by Aurélio Michiles (“The Jungle Filmmaker”) relies on Neil Jordan’s fetish for the voice-over of its narrative centered on indigenous genocides.

It is Rea who lends the voice to Dublin activist Roger Casement (1864-1916). On a diplomatic mission in South America, he witnessed the enslavement and murder of native forest peoples, who were forced to work in the rubber harvest.

“I have always been interested in indigenous issues. I am a UNICEF ambassador and have always had a connection to efforts to protect indigenous culture. I feel that in this film by Aurélio, I had the deepest contact with that world”, Rea told C7nema, during his visit to São Paulo, this weekend. “Our creative relationship was very vivid, especially in the speech of (activist) Vanda Witoto”.

At the beginning of the last century, around 1910, Casement came to the Amazon, on the border with Colombia and Peru, to investigate the activities of the Peruvian Amazon Company. The company that operated on the London Stock Exchange used indigenous slave labor in the extraction of rubber. England’s concern was not genocidal brutality per se, but how much it tarnished the Crown’s name. Hence Casement was appointed, as he had already denounced human rights violations by King Leopold of Belgium in Congo. It is from his diaries that Michiles extracted the text spoken by Rea. “Stephen, before an actor, is a humanist, a militant who uses his talent to exalt the arts against injustices.”, says the Brazilian filmmaker.

Back in Europe, after his Amazon expedition, Casement became involved in political conflicts in Ireland, seeking the emancipation of his country from the English yoke. During the Easter Revolt, a revolutionary movement for independence, in 1916, the diplomat was arrested, tried for treason, convicted and executed, having, at that time, lost the honor of knight of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George. He was only rehabilitated in the mid-1960s and turned into a hero.

“Aurélio’s script is based on the words of Casement”, says Rea. “In this sense, my work was a matter of lending speech to their experiences. His diary depicts a change in his understanding of the world. His gaze is different at first, when you feel the anger and frustration he is feeling. My voice tries to change and capture this change and this transformation of him into a revolutionary”.