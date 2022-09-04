See how Zendaya looks without makeup

ads

Zendaya is known as a classic Hollywood beauty. However, in this photo that Zendaya posted to her Instagram in 2019, she looks a little less like a femme fatale and more like an adorable girl next door you can hang out with on a Tuesday (call us, Z !!) . Zendaya normally doesn’t wear makeup if she’s not working. “I am very proud of my skin and my face, and I have no problem not wearing makeup. I don’t wear makeup because I feel like I need to cover up or because I don’t feel confident,” Zendaya said. Elle in 2016. “I wear makeup because it’s fun; it’s like painting my face.”

We also saw Zendaya bare-faced, showing a range of emotions on her Emmy Award-winning TV show, “Euphoria”. Zendaya plays a troubled, drug-addicted teenager navigating her life and relationships in suburban California. That’s a full 180 from Zendaya’s real life – she said in a 2019 LA Times interview that she has never used drugs or consumed alcohol.

Avoiding drugs and alcohol can do wonders for your skin’s overall health, but having money and access to a great skin care routine often helps too. Zendaya’s skin care routine isn’t completely inaccessible. “Usually I just cleanse, tone, hydrate and move on. I incorporate different serums or whatever once in a while,” she told People. “I think it’s good to change skin care so that the skin doesn’t get too used to it.”