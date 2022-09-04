See one of the most detailed photos of the Moon taken so far

The union between an astrophotographer and a planetary scientist created one of the most impressive photos of the Moon made to date!

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy and astronomer and astrophotographer Connor Matherne formed a successful partnership. They had already produced another photo of the Moon two years ago. But compared to the new feat of the two, the first, despite its beauty, does not come close to the new image in terms of richness of detail.

The photo, with an impressive 174 megapixels, is a composite of 200,000 images, taken in a single night! The photos were taken in order to capture every bit of our satellite, which generated a highly detailed composition.

Inspired by the launch of the Artemis I mission, the two decided to photograph the Moon again. McCarthy was in charge of the details, while Matherne stuck to the colors.

Two years ago, I teamed up with fellow astrophotographer and planetary scientist @MatherneConnor to capture the most ridiculously detailed moon image we could. Over the last few months we put our heads together again to come up with something even clearer. Behold: pic.twitter.com/SebeDRJx2h — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) August 20, 2022

But does the moon have colors?

As McCarthy, the photographer, explained, some oxygen atoms escape from the Earth’s atmosphere and interact with the iron and feldspar molecules present on the lunar surface, which causes oxidation, and consequently, the colors.

But with the interference of the atmosphere, terrestrial and lunar, we cannot distinguish with the naked eye. In addition, the photo had special attention so that the colors could be highlighted.

Check out this photo of the ?? emoji that @AJamesMcCarthy and I took by combing our photos of the moon together. pic.twitter.com/NcmVaG7NPI — Connor Matherne (@MatherneConnor) August 1, 2022

For the records, they use the basic equipment for photography, such as: camera, tripod, a star map and an open sky night. The rest is hard work, and hours of editing.