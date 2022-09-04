Selena Gomez explains why we should love our belly – Celebrities

There is a lot to Selena Gomez uses her voice to fight against stereotypes about the female body and social pressure to have the proportions considered ideal. The founder of the beauty brand rare beauty thus uses its platforms to share with its self-love journey, encouraging followers to have a positive image of themselves.

“I’m tired of making my stomach churn, real bellies are back”, was the audio chosen by the singer and actress in a video of TikTok, who posted last Wednesday. On a yacht and with the blue sky as a backdrop, Selena wore a swimsuit from the inclusive brand La’Mariettewith which it has a collaboration.

the brand of swimwear its mission is to help all women feel confident in their own skin, particularly at the beach or in the pool, and has even developed a specific form of swimwear to every body typewith sizes ranging from XS to XXL.













