September 5th to 9th movies

This week’s Afternoon Session is full of comedy, action, drama and romance. The films shown on Globo’s afternoons air right after the special edition of O Cravo e a Rosa (2000), at 3 pm. Trolls (2016) and Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) are highlights.

Monday, September 5 – Trolls (2016) – This week’s Afternoon Session

This week’s Afternoon Session shows the animation Trolls this Monday, the 5th. The children’s feature film stars Poppy and Branch, who are complete opposites of each other. Together, they will embark on an adventure that will take them to the unknown world.

Original Title: Trolls

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timbelake, Walt Dohrn, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden

Directed by: Mike Mitchell

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Tuesday, September 6 – Teaching How to Live (2007)

On Tuesday, this week’s Afternoon Session features Teaching How to Live. David Gordon has a dream of becoming a father and decides to adopt a boy named Dennis. The young man, who suffers from identity crises, believes he comes from Mars. Not knowing how to deal with paternity, the protagonist ends up giving himself completely to his son and really believes that he is an extraterrestrial, which causes him problems.

Original Title: A Martian Child

Cast: John Cusack, Bobby Coleman, Amanda Peet, Joan Cusack, Sophie Okonedo, Richard Schiff

Directed by: Menno Meyjes

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Wednesday, September 7 – RIPD – Agents from Beyond (2013) – This week’s Afternoon Session

Wednesday is action day at the Afternoon Session. The movie RIPD – Agents from Beyond will be shown, which tells the story of a police officer who died, but his soul, instead of resting, is sent to an agency that works on Earth. The protagonist’s spirit joins a veteran and the two are given a mission to find the killer.

Original Title: RIPD

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker

Directed by: Robert Schwentke

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Thursday, September 8 – She Said, He Said (2019)

The national film She Said, He Said will be shown on Thursday. The teen comedy tells the story of Rosa and Leo, two 14-year-olds who go through the typical problems of puberty. Studying at the same school, the two start dating and face crises and challenges together.

Original Title: She Said, He Said

Cast: Maisa Silva, Duda Matte, Marcus Bessa

Directed by: Claudia Castro

Brazilian nationality

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

Friday, September 9 – Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie (2008) – This week’s Afternoon Session

The week ends with the screening of Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie on Friday. A hit in the late 2000s, the feature film follows Professor Trevor, his nephew Sean and his guide Hannah on an expedition in Iceland, but they end up trapped in a cave. The path ends up taking them to the center of the planet, where they encounter previously unknown creatures and dinosaurs.

Original Title: Journey to the Center of the Earth

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Anita Briem

Directed by: Eric Brevig

Nationality: American

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time

