‘She-Hulk’ Writer Indicates Connections to Wong and Daredevil

Only one month to go until the premiere of ‘She-Hulk‘ at the Disney+with the series earning a panel appearance at marvel studios Saturday (24) at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel gifted fans in attendance with a new poster and trailer that brought some previews of the characters Wong and Daredevil in the new series.

In a conversation with ComicBook, the series’ writer, Jessica Gaowas asked what it’s like to balance the show’s humor and action, and create a connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s a tricky balance, equalizing comedy, action and Marvel to get there, but the cool thing is that I was a part of it, a 10-year Marvel journey where in the early stages of the MCU I was a fan.”said gao.

And continued: “I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn’t like I had to catch up when I started. It’s really exciting to have gone through that journey, seen all these productions, all the genres they’ve worked on and be able to say, ‘I wonder what else I can explore. What haven’t they gotten right before and what’s in my area that no one else has done in the MCU?”.

Fans were thrilled with the presence of Wong It’s from demolisherespecially the latter, given the news that Charlie Cox would return the new 18-episode series called ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ fur Disney+. Gao explained how the two characters fit into the world of ‘She-Hulk‘, although I’m careful to talk about it.

“Oh man I feel like I’m getting close to putting a black bag over my head [risos]. Well, obviously, what Jen has in common with Matt Murdock is that they’re both lawyers, but also, uniquely, they’re both lawyers who are superheroes. Wong is a character that existed in the MCU and knows his cousin. That’s what Jen is about, unique, unlike all the other heroes whose origin story we’re exploring, she’s someone who already has something like that in her family. So she’s already had to hear and deal with all those things being a third member of the family.”says the screenwriter.

‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes‘ got a new trailer San Diego Comic-Con.

And the CGI keeps scaring…

The plot follows Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, begins to gain Hulk-like powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), your cousin.

“This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner helping his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She also receives her powers. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, while Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth the Abomination.”

The cast also has Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Mathews, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. THE rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make appearances in production.

Kevin Feigecreative director of marvel studiossaid that the series will have 10 episodes lasting about 30 minutes each.