Soap opera replaces Alma Gmea on Viva channel; know which

04/09/2022 12:29

the confirmation of which soap opera will replace Alma Gmea on Viva channel took place in June of this year. Now with the plot in the final stretch, many people have been looking for this information.

According to the newspaper O Globo, in place of Walcyr Carrasco’s successful soap opera, a feuilleton written by Gilberto Braga, author who died in October 2021, at the age of 75, will appear on the air.

Out of a Desire was chosen to compose the Viva channel, one of Globosat’s components.

According to the publication, everything indicates that the title was defined as a way of paying tribute to Gilberto Braga. At the time of his death, it is worth remembering, the same station broadcast another great success of his writing, Paraso Tropical.



When Soul Mates End and Substitute Begins

Out of a Wish is set to premiere on October 24th. The screening time will be at 15:00, with a rerun at 23:45.

As such, Alma Gmea should end on October 21st, with its ending being re-aired on the 22nd.

Discover the plot of Out of a Desire

Originally aired between 1999 and 2000 and featured over 200 chapters. In addition, it was repeated in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo in 2005. The average audience was 26 points, below 30, the target at the time.

A contemporary story, The Force of a Desire told the love story between the wealthy farmer start (Fbio Assuno) and the cuts Ester (Malu Mader).

They get involved, but the romance ends after the weapons of Idalina (Nathalia Timberg), the boy’s grandmother. On the other hand, whoever falls in love with the girl Henrique Sobral (Reginaldo Faria), Incio’s father.

Esther marries the rich man without knowing his relationship with her great love. They meet and avoid each other, to the point where Incio joins Alice (Lavnia Vlasak), cunning daughter of Hyginus Ventura (Paulo Betti), great enemy of his father.



In the midst of twists and intrigues, the end of the plot is marked by the murder of Sobral. Incio is even accused of the crime, but in fact Barbara Ventura (Denise Del Vecchio) the big bandit.

In addition to those mentioned, the soap opera featured several renowned actors: Claudia Abreu, Snia Braga, Selton Mello, Marcelo Serrado, Giovanna Antonelli, Daniel Dantas, among others.

