Steven Spielberg Hates One Of His Classic ’90s Characters: “I Didn’t Know What I Was Doing” – Movie News

One of Hollywood’s most famous directors, Steven Spielberg confessed that he hates one of the films he made in the 1990s.

Over more than 50 years of artistic career, Steven Spielberg has delivered a series of memorable works, ranging from Jaws and Indiana Jones to Jurassic Park, ET – The Extraterrestrial, among many others. But it seems that not all works are very proud of the filmmaker himself, who even revealed that one of his classic characters from the 1990s is far from a favorite. This is Hook – The Return of Captain Hook, live-action Peter Pan, released in 1991 and starring Robin Williams.

The plot follows Peter Banning (Robin Williams), a businessman who travels to Neverland, where he meets Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts), to rescue his two children, both kidnapped by Captain Hook, played in the film by Dustin Hoffman. Despite having a classic story and an all-star cast, the film did not please the director, who criticized his own work while promoting The Good Giant Friend.





At the time, Spielberg said he hoped The Good Giant Friend was better than Hook. “I hope it will be totally different, that it will be much better. It’s curious because I don’t really like Hook, but my kids love this movie. There’s a whole generation that really likes it,” said the three-time Oscar-winning director.

A few years later, in 2018, Spielberg continued to give more details about his experience directing the 1991 film and, in an interview with Empire, said he felt uncomfortable behind the scenes of the film. According to the filmmaker, the problem was in the story’s script.





“I felt like a fish out of water directing Hook. He didn’t trust the script, except for the first act and the epilogue. I didn’t trust the body of the film (…) I didn’t know what I was doing, so I tried to cover my uncertainties by ‘scaling up’ the production. The more confidence I lacked, the more colorful the scenes became”, revealed the director. But it wasn’t all that bad, Spielberg recalled: “There are some parts I like. I’m very proud of my work on the sequence where Peter jumps out the window and goes to Neverland,” he said.

But it looks like Steven Spielberg isn’t the only person who didn’t like it that much. Hook – Return of Captain Hook. At the Rotten Tomatoes, a platform that gathers reviews from critics from the main international vehicles, Robin Williams’ feature has only 29% approval – and definitely does not appear among the most beloved works in Spielberg’s filmography. On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the production was nominated for 5 Oscar categories, a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

If you want to check out the feature, you can find it in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, Apple TV, Google Play and Youtube.

