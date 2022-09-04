TAP plane hits motorcycle during landing and two occupants die

A TAP Air Portugal plane that was about to land in Africa ended up hitting a motorcycle that invaded the runway, running over the two occupants.

Image: Laurent ERRERA / CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia





An unfortunate and bizarre accident was recorded on the arrival of flight TP-1492, operated by the Airbus A320neo with registration CS-TVI. The aircraft took off from Lisbon towards Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea, in West Africa.

During the landing, around 11:40 pm on Friday (2), a motorcycle with the driver and a passenger entered the airport runway and the TAP plane ended up hitting them. According to the Público newspaper, which reports the case, the two occupants of the motorcycle died in the accident. They would be airport workers tasked with doing a runway inspection.

Runway inspections are common at any airport in the world, however this is a coordinated procedure between ground crews and air traffic controllers. In general, while an inspection is taking place, the runway is momentarily closed for landing.

In the case reported in this article, it is still unclear why the team accessed the runway with an airplane still on it, nor why the motorcyclist did not avoid the aircraft. The accident is being investigated.

TAP regretted the accident. The flight back to Lisbon was canceled and the aircraft, at the time of publishing this report, is in Guinea for forensic examination.



