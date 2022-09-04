Ten Hag sends a serious message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Credit: Reproduction/Getty Images

After a bad start in the Premier League, Manchester United has been recovering and finding the way to wins in the competition. For the 5th round, the Red Devils beat Leicester 1-0 away from home, with a goal scored by forward Sancho, winning the third consecutive victory and reaching nine points.

Asked about the fact that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench at a press conference, Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag explained that the striker missed the pre-season and, despite being an example of physical conditioning, he started behind the other companions and will need to recover to get your space:

“I will be his friend and sometimes his coach. It will depend on what the situation is. But as we know, he didn’t have pre-season, and you can’t miss pre-season. It’s the foundation, especially the way we play, first of all. So it depends on demand and cooperation from certain positions on the field, as well as physical form.” – declared Ten Hag about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United on the pitch this Sunday

For the 6th round of the Premier League, Manchester United enters the field to face Arsenal at Old Trafford this Sunday (4), at 12:30 pm, Brasília time. The Red Devils will have a difficult compromise against the Gunners, as the London club have won their first five Premier League matches this season and lead the competition in isolation.

Manchester United debuted with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and was thrashed 4-0 shortly afterwards by Brentford. The recovery started against Liverpool, with a 2-1 victory. Then, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club won, playing away from home, Southampton and Leicester, both 1-0.