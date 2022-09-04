The 10 Biggest Mistakes Made by the DCEU According to Reddit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

It’s been nearly a decade since Warner Bros. first announced a series of DC films that included Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and several other films; many of which were never made, such as Cyborg. The direction of the DCEU has gone through several changes since the initial announcement in 2014. Today, it seems that the dream of a vast interconnected series of films starring DC characters has dissipated.

While upcoming movies like The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom seem to be maintaining DC’s “core” continuity, films like the Batman and Clown proved that Warner Bros. it doesn’t mind deviating from a central continuity. There were a lot of mistakes made in creating and running the DCEU, and Reddit fans have been giving their opinion on what they think were the biggest mistakes made.

Trying to catch up to Marvel too fast

People often talk about how Warner Bros. tried to catch up with Marvel very quickly, and although Warner Bros. deny that it was trying to replicate the extraordinary success of the MCU, it’s hard to ignore that when looking at the facts. The official start of the DC cinematic universe was Steel manwhich was released in 2013. It is important to remember that Marvel released The Avengers in 2012, and that film grossed over $1.5 billion (via the Mojo Box Office). By comparison, Steel man grossed just $668 million (via the Mojo Box Office).

It is undeniable that Warner Bros. was trying to catch up to the DC brand, resulting in a hurried assembly of the Justice League, starting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This decision to go from a solo Superman movie straight to a Batman/Superman movie, as well as adapt the legendary Death of Superman series and introduce Wonder Woman, was something that many Redditors, such as anthonyg1500 touted as the DCEU’s biggest mistake ( “Going from the first Superman movie in this series straight to Death of Superman was a wild choice that I just don’t understand”).

Starting with an old Batman

Batman is easily one of the greatest DC characters of all time and easily one of the most recognizable superheroes in the entire world. The character’s continued popularity can recently be seen in the widespread success of Robert Paterson’s version of The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves. the Batman. When it came time to cast Batman in Zack Synder’s Batman v SupermanSynder decided to go with an older, grizzled version of the character.

While Synder’s version of the character has become controversial for its lethal methods, the decision to start the DCEU with an aging Batman was something that many Redditors pointed out as flawed. Redditor abelapa notes that “Putting on an old Batman doomed the dceu from the start.” While that decision alone didn’t doom the DCEU, it already meant that Batman’s place in the DCEU would be finite; something fans of the character would never want.

Killing Dick Grayson Before The Universe Even Started

While many of Synder’s decisions, such as his brilliant choice of key characters like Superman and Wonder Woman, are praised, many of his other decisions have been widely criticized – particularly those made in Steel man and Batman v Superman.

One of the little details that fans really didn’t like about Batman v Superman it was how Synder decided to kill off the most iconic Robin, Dick Grayson, before the events of the universe even began. While there is precedence for Jason Todd, the second Robin, to have died, as well as the well-known Death in the Family storyline, Redditor CrimsonFox2156 points out what many fans said, that “there was no reason for Dick to be the one who died. That was a really bad move…”

The “Martha” Moment

Perhaps the most infamous moment of the much-criticized Batman v Superman it is the “Martha” moment; not only does it make resolving the conflict between Batman and Superman awkward, it doesn’t make much sense either. While the blame is often placed at Synder’s feet for this decision, it should be noted that the VHL script was written by David S. Goyer and Chris Terrio, so they must take responsibility for this choice.

Needless to say, many Redditors, such as kamaad, noted that “Martha’s resolution was really stupid”. While the moment is clearly meant to signify Batman’s perception of Clark’s humanity, there’s no denying it could have been handled better.

Wonder Woman’s Final Act

Wonder Woman it was the first DCEU film to receive critical acclaim upon its release. Starring Gal Gadot in the title role, and directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman was a huge success for Warner Bros. and his DCEU fight. However, while it hasn’t received anywhere near the level of criticism that Steel man and Batman v Superman he picked up, Wonder Woman it wasn’t without flaws.

Many Redditors, and indeed critics at the time of release, noted that from wonder woman third act is out of order with the rest of the film. It’s been widely reported that Jenkins was forced to change the original third act into a much more action-heavy CGI festival, and the result really stands out in a great movie. Blaineflum64 highlights this by saying “Wonder Woman fell apart a bit in the final act and the big CGI smoke monster fight that not even Patty Jenkins wanted to do.”

Not Giving Ben Affleck a Solo Batman Movie

Despite all the reservations fans had about Batman v Superman, Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman wasn’t one of them. After a massive critical campaign against “Batfleck,” Affleck proved his opponents wrong and delivered a captivating performance as The Dark Knight. While there were plans for Ben Affleck to star in and direct a solo Batman movie, with Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke as the main villain, the plan ultimately fell apart.

The lack of a Ben Affleck Batman solo movie is something Redditors have noted as one of the biggest missed opportunities for the DCEU. Batface_101 says “I don’t think it would be too much to get at least one solo movie…” with Affleck’s Batman. Although Affleck’s Batman movie fell apart, it gave Matt Reeves the chance to make the Batman with Robert Paterson, one of the best and darkest Batman movies yet.

Making Birds of Prey a Harley Quinn Movie

For all the DCEU’s flaws, especially when compared to the MCU, one character the franchise has launched into new levels of popularity is Harley Quinn. A relatively new character, first appearing in the 1990s Batman animated series, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, has become one of DC’s most important characters after her live-action debut in Suicide squad. However, some fans felt his next appearance, in the Birds of prey film, it became very much a solo fare.

Some fans on Reddit had issues with Birds of prey due to the fact that it neglected many of its other heroines in favor of Harley Quinn. This became even more of an issue when Warner Bros. decided to rename the film after its release in some territories as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Whatever the reason, fans like ab316_1punchd felt that they took “an interesting premise in Birds of Prey … and made it the Harley Quinn movie”.

Killing Superman too fast

Choosing to kill off arguably his most famous comic book hero, Superman, in the second part of his cinematic universe is still one of the most baffling decisions in DCEU history – and many Redditors agreed with that too (with Good_old_Marshmallow calling him a “absolutely crazy.”)

The decision carries even less weight when Warner Bros. Justice League scheduled to be released a year after the VHL, and everyone knew that Superman would return.

The Characterization of Lex Luther

Lex Luthor is Superman’s arch-nemesis, and one of the best in the pantheon of DC’s greatest villains, and his portrayal of Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Supermanand a cameo in both versions of Justice Leagueis almost universally hated by fans of the character.

Henry VIIIII notes that a major problem with the DCEU has been the fundamental misunderstanding of some of its main characters, including Lex Luthor: “His problem was how he adapted his characters… Superman, Batman, Lex Luthor, Joker – all rubbish, nothing. like what made them so beloved.” It’s a pretty tough take, but one that many others have agreed with.

Lack of a unifying vision

The biggest problem that has plagued the DCEU from the start is the lack of a unifying vision. While the MCU had Kevin Feige from the start guiding the trajectory of the universe, Warner Bros. didn’t have that for the DCEU.

It was established early on that DC was in a hurry to get its cinematic universe off the ground, and this led to disjointed narratives in films that were supposed to be in the same universe. It’s at the point now where Warner Bros. kind of gave up on the idea of ​​a centralized universe, with movies like Clown and the Batman occupying a different space for Aquaman and The Flash. Redditor dope_like puts it right saying “DC absolutely should have a big universe and not just one-off projects that don’t connect to anything.” With the recent merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, and the uncertain future of many projects after the cancellation of batgirlit doesn’t look like the DCEU will solve many of these issues any time soon.