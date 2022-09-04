The English I Miniseries with Emily Blunt gets a trailer

The BBC has released the first official trailer for The Englishhis newest drama starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The trailer features Lady Cornelia Locke as she enlists Eli Whipp’s help in enacting her revenge for the death of her son, as well as showing the heartwarming, action-packed sequences that viewers should expect to see in the drama. Amazon Studios also revealed a one-minute teaser highlighting the stunning landscapes featured in the series. Check out the videos below:

The English is created, produced, directed and written by Hugo Blick. Alongside Blunt and Spencer in the cast are Stephen Rea (The ShadowLine), Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life), Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (The Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvelous) and Ciaran Hinds (The Terror).

Check out the official synopsis below:

An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a former Pawnee Cavalry Scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890s Central America to traverse a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, they bring them closer to their final destination – the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, following an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and gruesome unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will truly be understood, and they will come face to face with the future that lies ahead. must live.”

All six episodes of The English will be released on 11 November in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries on Prime Video, following its UK debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. There is still no date set in Brazil.