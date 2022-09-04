The Flamengo player who wants to leave, Marcos Braz denied it, but the staff said yes

Player was Libertadores champion in 2019

September 03, 2022 · 11:00 am

Focused on boosting the cast for the 2023 season, the Flamengo still making some reformulations. One of the possible ways out is to wheeled who, after living with harsh criticism, turned around and is currently considered the absolute starter in the Rio de Janeiro team. With a contract in force until December of this year, the side should not renew with Fla and, in addition, he showed interest in defending the club. River Plate (ARG).

According to information released by the ESPN from Argentina, Rodinei himself offered to work with River. The side’s idea is to live a new football experience outside Brazil. With that, the athlete revealed his admiration for the ‘Millonarios’. “If it were up to him, he would sign a pre-contract tomorrow with River“, said Esteban Fuertesformer River player and friend of Rodinei’s manager.

Rodinei will leave Flamengo at the end of the year

It is worth remembering that some Brazilian clubs have shown interest in hiring Rodinei. Among them are International and Atlético-MG. So far, however, there has been no progress and no ‘official’ rapprochement between the aforementioned parties. in contact with ESPN, Ricardo Scheidt stated: “After our decision to leave (Flamengo), there was a lot of demand in Brazil. River also showed interest. Rodinei wants to play in the finals first and be champions. He is the best full-back in Brazil.”

Last moments in Flamengo

Rodinei has a contract in force until December 31 of this year. Thus, the side remains at the disposal of Flamengo for the next appointments of the season. This Sunday (04), the red-black carioca welcomes Ceará, at Maracanã, for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship.