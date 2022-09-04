“The future belongs to God”, says Márcio Fernandes after another defeat by Paysandu in Serie C | paysandu

Paysandu’s bad phase seems to have no end . The bicolor team has not yet managed to score in the quadrangular series C. The new defeat was for Figueirense by 2 to 1, on Saturday, at Orlando Scarpelli.

Adding to the setback for Floresta in the last round of the first phase, there are already four consecutive defeats in Terceirona. Coach Márcio Fernandes regretted the result against Figueira and is still looking for explanations for the first goal conceded.

– We were playing a very good game, we deserved to be winning by even more goals. And then, inexplicably, we conceded a goal, which until now we have not been able to detect what happened there. After that goal, Figueirense grew and became motivated, because they were being dominated. […] These are things that are really inexplicable. In my entire career I haven’t seen a goal like that. The ball hit the lime, I don’t know, and completely took the steering off.

– We had some problems, but we got it right for the second half. We started to dominate again and we took a goal that we didn’t have smart. We were playing downwind, the ball didn’t go past the middle. We didn’t have to go back, we had to press ahead. That order has been given. At the moment we went back and took that ball – completes Márcio Fernandes.

The lack of efficiency at the time of submissions has drawn a lot of attention, especially in this quadrangular. The team has scored just once in three games, conceding four goals so far.

– We were superior in all three games, only we didn’t kill. That’s what made the difference. When we have the chance, we have to kill. Opponents have a chance, go out there and do it. Sometimes inexplicable things happen, like the first goal we conceded – comments the coach.

Finishing isn’t just training, it’s also the player’s state of mind in the game. I think because of the anxiety of wanting to do it anyway, things don’t happen anyway. — Márcio Fernandes, Paysandu coach

Something that drew a lot of attention in the list of related for this match was the absence of Marcelo Toscano. The coach broke the silence and explained why the striker did not travel with the team to Santa Catarina.

– It was a technical option. We chose to bring in speed players because we knew we would need that in the second half. The positions that Toscano would take were complete. We had 21 spaces to bring and it was not possible to bring them. We couldn’t bring in another striker, because we needed to be in other positions.

With the defeat, Paysandu’s chances of access decreased a lot. The team needs to win the three matches that remain in the quadrangular and hope for other results. Márcio emphasizes that he will continue to give confidence to the cast and recalls a situation he experienced in 2021.

– The future belongs to God. As a commander, I always have to convey to the players that there is always a possibility. Last year I was in Londrina and there were eight games to go. Teams were ahead needing three ready and we believe. We reached the end and managed to keep Londrina in Serie B.

The Paysandu delegation now returns to Belém and will have a full week to prepare to face Figueirense again, this time at home.

– Now is the moment that we are feeling a lot. We have tried to raise the players’ heads, because they are the ones who will achieve the objective or not. Now it’s time to cool off, train and decide what’s best for Paysandu – highlights Márcio Fernandes.

We have to keep working and believing. Doing our duty, which is to honor Paysandu’s shirt. I don’t think that ever went away.

The match between Paysandu and Figueirense will be on another Sunday, September 11, at 5 pm, at Curuzu. The duel is valid for the 4th round of Group C of the Brazilian Series C quadrangular.