The Integrity of Joseph Chambers – Cinema Scenes

(The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, USA, 2022) Genre: Thriller

Thriller Direction: Robert Machoian

Robert Machoian Road map: Robert Machoian

Robert Machoian Cast: Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Michael Raymond-James

Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Michael Raymond-James Duration: 96 minutes

In our patriarchal world, one of the consequences of the oppressive structure is toxic masculinity. Men also spend a large part of their lives having to prove their masculinity, their validity and whether they are truly worthy of belonging to this group. In this they are subject to ancestral rules of concealment of feelings, exaltation of violence, obligation to provide, sexist behavior and thousands of other things that destroy more than they add. And that, with each passing day, thankfully, make less sense. Robert Machoian’s new film (The Killing of Two Lovers) tells the story of yet another man who tries to fit in and prove his qualities as a householder, male and alpha male.

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers accompany this journey. Joe wants to prove his masculinity by exercising one of those activities considered to be characteristic of the genre, deer hunting. The difference is that he doesn’t want to wait a week to go together with someone else, he wants to do it alone and thus demonstrate his greatness, despite all the appeals and warnings of those who know or do this often. The desire to look stronger is in the act itself, in the stubbornness and in the details, in the mustache, in the pose before leaving, in the speech.

The film doesn’t hide, or better to say it doesn’t fool anyone, that all the protagonist’s choices do not have a positive perspective. Still, Machoian makes the tension build. For this, he uses the vastness of the forest and the solitude of the character, and does not skimp on the use of the soundtrack and music. Anxiety builds up until the climax and the plot twist, when there is some breathing room. Not that after that there is any relief in the drama, although the film loses some of its potency, especially when it feels it needs to get out of the place where it really established the annoyance.

As a work so based on character development, the actor’s delivery is fundamental to the success of The Integrity of Joseph Chambers and Clayne Crawford, who was with the director in his last feature, fulfills his role very well. From the man who demonstrates security at first and has this insane desire to prove himself to the world, he goes to despair and degeneration. The meticulous work that manages to establish this journey so well reflects the mark of this social imposition that makes men take paths that matter more to others than to themselves.

In this reality of a world trapped in a destructive patriarchal structure, stories like Joseph Chambers’s may not be so literal, but they’re not impossible to happen. There are hundreds of men fumbling around in everyday trials, some without even realizing the reason for their actions. And the worst thing is that, even with all the evolution that has obviously taken place, so much remains that there is no expectation of change on the horizon.

A big moment

after the shot

[Tribeca Film Festival 2022]

Do you like Cenas coverage? Support the site!