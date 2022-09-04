The Life of a Great Saint hits theaters in October: Saint Anthony Maria Claret

Film of Saint Anthony Maria Claret brings the true story of the saint

The film tells the story of Antônio Maria Claret, a convinced Marian, founder of the Congregation of Missionaries of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Claretian Missionaries.

“O Santo de Todos” presents the life and mission of the Spanish religious, whose history would have been tampered with by his enemies. He lived the Word of God intensely and is known for his defense of human rights. Watch the trailer below.

For almost 60 years, the story of Santo Antônio Maria Claret was distorted. Therefore, in “O Santo de todos”, the life and mission of this saint is presented in a clear way, with knowledge obtained through documentary research.

In the film, who tells the story is the writer Azorín, who brings a new vision of Claret’s life. The narrative shows difficult times, but Antônio, from a very young age, sees an active, hardworking and faith-filled family, a place where he learned to pray.

He worked hard at the family’s fabric factory until, when he turned 22, he entered the Seminary. Discovering the will of God, he went from weaving threads to making fabrics, to, as the Claretians say, weaving with the “Gospel thread”.

He preached for eight years in his homeland, he also managed to evangelize in the Canary Islands, where he not only practiced preaching, but founded the Religious Bookshop, created associations, attended for several hours in the confessional, as well as spiritual directions.

Understanding the need for new missionaries to build the Kingdom of God, he founded, in 1849, the Congregation of Missionaries Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Claretian Missionaries). He was a convinced Marian, devoted to the Immaculate. In his priestly life, he still had the mission of being Archbishop of Santiago de Cuba and, later, confessor of Queen Isabel II.

Antônio Maria was a great pastoral agent. He took care of the most needy and fully believed in a more just society, with equal access to everyone, even the Church. He spent hours attending confessions. But his way of evangelizing, when confessor to the queen, displeased many. They consider this period as “a bird in a golden cage”, as he had to accompany royalty on their official travels.

That’s why, because of this misunderstanding, he bothered many, and in this way, his image, repeatedly suffered attacks against his fame. The more this happened, the more he prayed. That was his greatest mission: to preach the Gospel.

This whole trajectory is presented in the film, which wants to show the life of this Saint, making him known and admired by those who also wish to reach the virtues of heaven. He is an example.

Debuts in October

The film opens in national cinemas on October 6th and tickets can be purchased in advance (soon we will inform the date of release of sales on cinema chains).

tickets and groups

Groups over 30 people will be entitled to a discount of up to 50% on the ticket price of the day at the cinemas.

To know more

All the news of this film can be followed through the social networks @kolbearteproduções, Instagram and Facebook. Just follow, activate the alert and follow along.

If you want to know how to take the film to your city, contact us via WhatsApp (11) 95297 5501 or contato@kolbearteproducoes.com.

