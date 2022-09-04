The Queen of the South (Season 5, 2021, USA Network)

The fifth – and final – season of the queen of the south (queen of the south) was originally released in 2021, on the channel USA Network and arrived in the catalog of Netflix last Thursday (01). The series that is based on the novel La Reina del Sur, best seller in Arturo Pérez-Revertewhich also inspired a telenovela of the same name broadcast by the Hispanic network telemundoin 2011.

starring Alice Bragathe cast also includes names such as Hemky Madera, Ryan O’Nan, JT Campos, Molly Burnett, Peter Gadiotbetween others.

SYNOPSIS

The return of an old acquaintance makes Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) reconsider her reign in the drug trade and try to stay one step ahead of the bad guys and the CIA.

ANALYSIS

Picking up right where season four left off, this final season sees Teresa solidify her empire in New York and return to business in Europe, but her dream of becoming ‘too big to fail’ and legitimate is interrupted by an old enemy. from the CIA, whose agency has had other plans for her for a long time.

Unfortunately, the Mexican woman, who puts her heart and her own moral conduct before making decisions, loses more members of her family and finally surrenders to love. But to get out of the drug trade for good, she will need to stop being a pawn of the CIA and even more.

With a gradual evolution season after season, Tereza Mendoza already demonstrated her intelligence, acumen and business sense, but she was reluctant to embrace her gangster side and as every action generates a reaction, here she finally surrenders and we see the Queen of Traffic at her peak. : complete, fierce and relentless.

VERDICT

With 10 episodes of 40min, the last season of The Queen of the South delivers everything it promises: a frenetic pace, action, violence, power games and a well-rounded ending that is sure to please fans of the series.

our note

5.0 / 5.0

Watch the subtitled trailer:

all seasons the queen of the south are available at Netflix.

