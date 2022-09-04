The Son I Drama with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern gets trailer

Sony Pictures Classics has released a teaser trailer for The Sonthe latest family drama film from Florian Zellerstarring Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. The teaser features a father trying to mend his relationship with his teenage son, who is apparently still struggling with the aftermath of his parents’ divorce – especially when it seems his father has completely changed after having a new wife and a baby. Check out the video below:

The Son is directed by Florian Zeller from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar winner Christopher Hampton. The original play premiered in London in 2019 and, like its previous plays, received rave reviews. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and Zen McGrath.

Check out the official synopsis below:

The film revolves around Peter, whose hectic life with new partner Beth and their baby is ruined when his ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is distraught, distant and angry, missing school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, looking to help his son through those intimate, instinctual moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

The adaptation will be produced by See-Saw’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, along with Christophe Spadone, who is reuniting with Zeller after My dad last year. The producers are Joanna Laurie and Christophe Spadone. The film is scheduled to open in select theaters on November 11.