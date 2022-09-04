The US-trained Afghan military pilot who defected to the Taliban

  • Inayatulhaq Yasini and Swaminathan Natarajan
  • BBC World Service

Mohammad Edris Momand piloting his helicopter over Afghanistan under Taliban rule

Credit, Mohammad Edris Momand

photo caption,

Mohammad Edris Momand is still making inroads into the skies of Afghanistan — these days for the Taliban

“Some people may not be happy with me — but I tell them the country is like a mother, and no one should betray it,” says Mohammad Edris Momand.

He is among a small group of US-trained Afghan military pilots handpicked to defend their country in the years leading up to the Taliban’s return.

But when Islamist fighters were about to retake Kabul last year, he turned his back on his allies and handed over his helicopter to former enemies.

He is believed to be the only former Afghan army pilot to have done so.

