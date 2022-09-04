TikTok fad uses AI to ‘create’ suitor image

A TikTok filter that uses artificial intelligence (AI) has been successful among users of the platform. Call of AI Greenscreen, the technology creates abstract images from typed words.

The artwork created can be used as a creative background in a video, for example. But a more curious use for the material has drawn attention: Internet users are using the terms “boyfriend”/”girlfriend” (in Portuguese and other languages) so that the images of their suitors are created by technology.

THE The issue is that the result of the filter does not always look like humans, which ends up yielding virals and memes. Below are some ways AI Greenscreen is being used on TikTok:

How it works?

Technologies such as this filter use algorithms similar to those seen in systems such as DALL-E mini and DALL-E 2. With the help of AI, it is possible to create visual arts only with descriptive requests from users. In the case of DALL-E, a large volume of data processed by an algorithm is used to identify existing patterns in images and text descriptions. Then, the robot gathers the images it already has and manages to mix them from the information collected. For example, when you write “horse on the beach”, the result can be a background illustration with strokes of paint in the style of Van Gogh.

How to use TikTok’s Greenscreen AI filter: