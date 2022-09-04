Today’s matches: check the times for this Saturday’s matches (03/09/2022)

Check today September 03, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon we will have approx. 63 matches divided into 16 different modes. Starting at 9:00 am we will be able to watch several games of live footballthrough open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as Premiere and SportTV will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and around the world.

Check below the schedule of each game and the links of the squad, find out where to watch this Saturday’s football.

Brazilian Championship live – September 03

16:30 – Youth x Avai

19h00 – Bragantino vs Palmeiras

19h00 – Athletico-PR x Fluminense

20:30 – América-MG vs Coritiba

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B live – September 3

11h00 – Novorizontino vs CSA

16:30 – Guarani vs Sampaio Corrêa

16:30 – Brusque vs Vasco

17h00 – CRB x Sport

19h00 – Bahia vs Tombense

19h00 – Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta

20:30 – Worker-PR x Londrina

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C live – September 3

17h00 – Figueirense vs Paysandu

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D live – September 03

17h00 – Alegre Landing x Amazonas



–Continues after Advertising!–

Premier League live – 3 September

8:30 am – Everton vs Liverpool

11h00 – Brentford v Leeds United

11h00 – Chelsea v West Ham

11h00 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace

11h00 – Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

11h00 – Tottenham v Fulham

11h00 – Wolverhampton v Southampton



–Continues after Advertising!–

1:30pm – Aston Villa v Manchester City

La Liga live – September 3

09h00 – Mallorca vs Girona

11:15 am – Real Madrid v Betis

1:30 pm – Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

16h00 – Sevilla v Barcelona

Italian Championship live – 03 September

10h00 – Fiorentina vs Juventus

13h00 – Milan v Internazionale

15:45 – Lazio v Napoli

German Championship live – 03 September

10:30 am – Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg

10:30 am – Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

10:30 am – Wolfsburg v Cologne

10:30 am – Bochum vs Werder Bremen

10:30 am – Stuttgart vs Schalke 04

1:30pm – Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

French Championship live – 03 September

12:00 – Auxerre vs Olympique de Marseille

14h00 – Lyon v Angers

16:00 – Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain

Portuguese Championship live – September 03

11:30 am – Braga vs Vitória de Guimarães

16:30 – Gil Vicente vs Porto

Campeonato Capixaba Série B live – September 03

15:00 – Capixaba x São Mateus

15:00 – Pinheiros-ES vs Linhares FC

15h00 – Aster vs Castle

15h00 – Sport-ES x Tupy-ES

15h00 – GEL vs Atlético-ES

18:30 – Jaguaré vs Porto Vitória

Campeonato Mineiro Segunda Division live – September 03

15h00 – North Esporte Clube x Contagem EC

15:00 – Santarritense x Três Corações

15h00 – Inter de São Gotardo x Serranense

15:30 – Mamoré x Araxá

15:30 – National of Uberaba x Coimbra

19h00 – Paracatu vs Inter de Minas

Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – September 03

15:00 – Grêmio Prudente x Flamengo-SP

Campeonato Piauiense Second Division live – September 03

16:00 – Piauí vs Tiradentes-PI

Copa Paulista live – September 03

15:00 – Botafogo-SP x Marília

15:00 – Northwest x Comercial-SP

15:00 – São Bento x Desportivo Brasil

15:00 – XV of Piracicaba x Primavera-SP

15h00 – Rio Claro x Lemense

15h00 – Agua Santa x Juventus-SP

15h00 – West x EC São Bernardo

15h00 – Portuguese x São Caetano

Copa Santa Catarina live – September 03

15:00 – Marcílio Dias vs Carlos Renaux

15:00 – Hercílio Luz vs Nação Esportes

Find out where to watch online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many broadcasts of online matches on TV and internet here on our website.

Related