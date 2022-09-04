Tomb Raider | Storyboard of canceled sequel revealed

the artist ‎Jake Lunt Davies shared a storyboard from the canceled Tomb Raider sequel: Inception, showing agents infiltrating Croft Manor during a stormy night.

Apparently, this is a homage to the scene from the original 2001 feature film starring Angelina Jolie. At the time, a unit of mercenaries hired by the Illuminati attacked the mansion in a similar situation.‎

‎Davies did not release details, but it seems likely that these storyboard agents are from Trinity, the clandestine organization that Lara Croft would face.

A draft of the script had been finalized and delivered to the studio, bearing the title Tomb Raider – Obsidian.

Speculation pointed out that elements of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider would be merged into the plot. The studio’s idea was to address the supernatural side, something fans are familiar with.

The franchise is being revamped without Alicia Vikander, after MGM lost the rights.

There is already a fierce struggle in Hollywood to gain control of intellectual property on the big screen, but for now, we don’t know which studios are involved.

The worldwide box office Tomb Raider: Inception stood at US$ 274 million.

Lara Croft is the independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who disappeared many years ago. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, Lara embarks on a perilous journey to her last known destination – a legendary tomb on a mythical island that may be somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as Lara must rely on her sharp mind, blind faith and stubborn spirit to venture into the unknown.