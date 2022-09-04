Tonight the Galaxy S22 Ultra for R$ 6,299 at Fast Shop

We have five discount coupons for you to enjoy the latest Samsung releases at well below average prices. You can enjoy it from 7 pm today (02) until 6 am on Saturday (03). Spoilers: in addition to the S22 Ultra with an absurd discount, there is also the folding model with a coupon! Enjoy and save:

Samsung Galaxy A53 White

One of Samsung’s best mid-rangers, as it comes with 5G technology and is very cost-effective. It guarantees good images and high resolution on its 6.5 inch screen. Its 64MP Quad Camera takes true-to-life photos. use the coupon SMART60 to guarantee a discount at the end of your purchase.

For BRL 1,939.00 at SMART60

Galaxy Watch5

To get 10% off, use the coupon 10WATCH5 at the end of your purchase. The Galaxy Watch5 promises more data accuracy thanks to Samsung’s unique BioActive sensor that drives the next era of digital health monitoring. Provides extensive reading that includes:

heart rate

Blood oxygen level

stress level

heart health

blood pressure monitoring

ECG directly from the wrist

Optical Heart Rate

Electric Sign of the Heart

Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis

When it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series gives users recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout and personalized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

BRL 1,899.00 BRL 2,199.00 at Fast Shop

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Designed to keep up with you on even the busiest days, with the first 4nm processor in a Galaxy smartphone. It powers our most advanced AI and Machine Learning processing to date, delivering unparalleled performance for all your streaming and productivity needs. It also offers 45W super-fast charging so you don’t have to wait when you’re low on battery – use the coupon SMART600 to buy with the price below:

BRL 6,299.00 BRL 9,499.00 at Fast Shop

Samsung Galaxy S22 Black

If you want a Samsung launch, it’s now! The S22, which in particular is a very comfortable smartphone to hold and is the perfect size for those who are not used to very large screens. It is still worth mentioning that it has 6.1 inches and all the technology of the last release! – use the coupon SMART600 to get discount

BRL 7,499.00 BRL 4,699.00 at Fast Shop

Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip4 5G builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features including an enhanced camera experience with new functions and of course its larger battery, without altering its ultra-compact design. use the coupon FASTZ10 to add 10% off

Facts about the Galaxy Z Flip4 camera:

It is possible to take selfies from various angles by partially folding the smartphone, hands free.

FlexCam optimized for social networks with WhatApp and Facebook

Take selfies with the main camera using the updated Quick Shop, and seamlessly switch to Flex Mode to continue hands-free recording without interrupting your video.

Portrait Mode Selfies to check the aspect ratio of the real photo when using Quick Shot

Updated camera equipped with 65% brighter sensor powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor

BRL 6,299.10 BRL 6,999.00 at Fast Shop

